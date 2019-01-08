A Texas Baby Is Missing — and Dad Allegedly Staged Fake Kidnapping to Cover Up ‘Foul Play’

A Texas father is accused of faking the kidnapping of his missing 8-month-old son to cover up foul play as authorities continue their desperate search for the missing child.

On Friday, the boy’s father, Christopher Davila, 34, was arrested on charges of child endangerment in connection with allegedly staging the abduction of his son, King Jay Davila, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at a press conference Monday.

On Tuesday morning, police alleged Davila’s cousin, 45-year-old Angie Torres, helped him stage the kidnapping. Torres has been arrested on an unrelated robbery charge but has not been booked into Bexar County Jail yet, police said.

At Monday’s press conference, McManus delivered the shocking news that police believe the purported kidnapping — which was seen on surveillance video from a gas station — was fake.

King Jay Davila, 8 months old San Antonio Police Department

“We can say without a doubt that this was not a theft,” McManus said. “This was not a kidnapping. This was a staged event.”

Investigators believe the kidnapping story, he said, “was made up to cover up foul play involving King Jay Davila,” who was last seen wearing a blue onesie.

Angie Torres, 45, of Texas Bexar County Jail

The department has “gotten lots of information” about the case, said McManus. “But there’s one answer that we don’t have and that is where is King Jay?”

On Friday night, Davila said he left his son in the back seat with the door unlocked and the car running at a San Antonio gas station while he exited the car, say police.

Minutes later, surveillance video shows a woman wearing a sweatshirt walking quickly toward the car, getting in and driving away — allegedly with the baby in the back seat.