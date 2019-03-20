Woman on Spring Break Trip Killed After Falling Out Car Window While Yelling 'Bye Miami'

A 23-year-old woman was wrapping up a memorable trip to Miami when she was killed in a tragic hit-and-run accident.

Mariah Michelle Logan and her three friends had just spent three days in the Florida city celebrating one of their birthdays, when they packed up their rented Hyundai Accent sedan and headed to the Miami International Airport to catch a flight back to Chicago at around 4:43 a.m., the Miami Heraldreportsthis link opens in a new tab.

While on the road, Logan was “hanging out” of the right rear passenger window, soaking up the last few moments of her spring break trip.

“Bye, Miami,” Logan yelled, according to the Miami Herald. Those were her last words.

Seconds later, Logan went flying out of the window. Shortly after she landed on the road, she was then struck by a Range Rover which was traveling behind them, the Sun-Sentinel reportsthis link opens in a new tab.

Mariah Logan. Photo: Mariah Logan/Facebook Mariah Logan. Photo: Mariah Logan/Facebook

According to the crash report obtained by the Herald, Logan fell on State Road 112 — the freeway that leads to the airport.

The man driving the Range River initially stopped but then drove off without leaving any information, Florida Highway Patrol told the outlet.

Logan’s death is being investigated as a traffic homicide and authorities are trying to determine whether alcohol played a part in the accident.