La desagradable sorpresa que se llevó un buen samaritano que rescató a una niña de debajo de un tren en Nueva York

Dramatic video shows a little girl crawling out from underneath a subway train in the Bronx while commuters looked on in fear. Her father jumped in front of the train while he held her in his arms. He did not survive, but she is going to be OK. https://t.co/b2qFqB95oI pic.twitter.com/u0G4E36BMN

— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 23, 2019