Shooting at University of North Carolina at Charlotte Leaves 2 Dead and 4 Injured

At least two people have died and four have been injured following a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Tuesday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. — local time — panic spread across the campus after Emergency Management sent out an alert, asking students and faculty members to “Run, Hide, Fight.”

“Shots reported near Kennedy. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and emergency.uncc.edu,” UNCC OEM wrote on Twitter in reference to a building on the grounds.

The University was quickly put on a lockdown as a plethora of emergency responders arrived on the scene.

Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said two people were killed, two others had life-threatening injuries and another two suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Associated Press.

NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and https://t.co/LxOefV3rbf — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

⚠️Scene secure. One in custody. No reason to believe anyone else involved. CMPD and UNCC going room by room on campus to identify any students, faculty or others who may be sheltering in place.⚠️ — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 30, 2019

“Scene secure. One in custody. No reason to believe anyone else involved. CMPD and UNCC going room by room on campus to identify any students, faculty or others who may be in sheltering in place,” CMPD News wrote on Twitter.

During a press conference Tuesday night, campus police explained they got reports of a suspect armed with a pistol that had shot several students and multiple officers before going into one of the campus buildings, WCSCreported.

Police promptly disarmed the suspect before taking him into custody, the outlet reported. It was not immediately clear as to why the shooting broke out.

Image zoom UNC Charlotte shootingLOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images