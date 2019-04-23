The Royal Mistake You May Have Missed in Trump White House Statement on His Trip to See the Queen

Trump and the first lady met the Queen during a working visit last summeras thousands turned out in protest in London.

On Tuesday, the White House announced President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will travel to the U.K. in June for a state visit.

There they will meet with Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Theresa Mayand commemorate the anniversary of D-Day.

“President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump accepted the invitation of Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to visit the United Kingdom from June 3 to 5, 2019,” the White House said in a statement. “This state visit will reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

Spot the mistake?

As some sharp-eyed royal observers were quick to note, there was a tiny flub almost at the start of the announcement: The Queen should have been correctly referred to as “Her Majesty” or “Your Majesty.”

It is other royals such as Princes Charles, Harry and William who are referred to as “Your Royal Highness” or “His/Her Royal Highness.” The White House’s statement appears to have mixed them.

It’s not an uncommon mistake, at least for fictional bureaucrats: a character in The West Wing made the same slip-up in a season 3 episode.

President Trump was invited by the Queen for a state visit after he was sworn in, but the trip will have taken more than two years to arrange amid widespread consternation in Britain at Trump’s behavior and policies.

Image zoom From left: President Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth and First Lady Melania Trump in July CHRIS JACKSON/GETTY

Trump and the first lady met the Queen during a working visit last summeras thousands turned out in protest in London.

Already there is talk of a similar effort among anti-Trump activists for June’s visit.

“That Trump has even been offered a state visit — with all the pomp and ceremony that it will entail — is truly shocking,” the chair of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, Dave Webb, said in a statement.

Webb continued: “The state visit is totally unacceptable — and certainly not a diplomatic necessity as some have suggested. We will be working with other organizations to mobilize hundreds of thousands of people on the streets in June to oppose the politics Trump represents.”