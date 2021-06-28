Joe Biden has faced criticism and mockery after using the term "Latinx" during a speech last week. Some people prefer to use the word to refer to the Hispanic and Latin American community in a gender-neutral form. "It's awful hard, as well, to get Latinx vaccinated as well. Why? They're worried that they'll be vaccinated and deported," the president said at Green Road Community Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, Newsweek reports.

The president's speech was focused on ensuring "equity" and "access" to the COVID-19 vaccine. "Nationwide, we're seeing the lowest number of daily cases and deaths since the first day of the pandemic. And we've built equity into the heart of the vaccination program. I put together a vaccination team, headed by a really bright guy, and we put together a group of 23 doctors. And what they did was we had one doc who does nothing but deal with equity-access for people," Biden said.

He spoke about communities of color being vaccinated in the United States. "Seventy-three percent of the shots administered at community health centers through the federal program we have and more than 58 percent of the shots administered in federally run vaccination sites have gone to people of color. It makes a gigantic difference. And across the nation, people of color have accounted for more than half of all the vaccinations in the last month. The more we close the racial gap in vaccination rates, the more lives we can save," he added.

Biden's use of the word "Latinx" sparked memes, jokes and backlash on Twitter. User @greg_price11 tweeted: "Unironically using the word 'latinx' is almost as embarrassing as implying that all Hispanic Americans are illegal lmao." User @Harvi_Blip wrote: "Pls I'd rather they call me a slur then call me Latinx."