Precious Moments Figurines that Originally Sold for $15 Could Be Worth Serious Money Now

The entire "Original 21" collection could rake in thousands of dollars if sold as a whole
If you have a Precious Moments figurine sitting in your house, take note: It could be worth some serious cash today.
According to Today, the Precious Moments figurines from the “Original 21” collection that was released in 1979 are considered vintage collectibles and could be worth up to $750.
The publication reports that the most prized “Original 21” piece is called “God Loveth a Cheerful Giver,” according to an expert. The statue features a blonde child with a bow in her hair, holding a sign that says “FREE puppies” and standing next to a wheelbarrow full of dogs. Originally, the price tag for the item was $15, but now it asks between $150 and $750 on eBay.
Parents reports that if you have an entire collection of the “Original 21” set, you could potentially sell them all for thousands of dollars.
According to Today, those who think they are in possession of these prized vintage items should pay special attention to how old the item is (the older, the pricier) and if it was a limited edition, as not every Precious Moment item will rake in bundles of cash.