(Original Caption) World Chess Champion Nona Gaprindashvili (right) plays a game of giant chess against Swedish chess figure Ake Wall. Miss Gaprindashvili won handily, despite having to lug the heavy chess pieces around. She admitted, after the game, that her arms were just a bit tired. | Credit: Getty Images