I want to thank our @NYPDSVU for a quick apprehension. A person of interest is in custody in regards to the sexual assault of our 11 year old victim #Brooklyn #CrownHeights #NYPDProtecting still more work to do..Keep her and her family in your thoughts @NYPDNews @NYPDChiefofDept pic.twitter.com/xzao0VIu5D

— Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) September 1, 2018