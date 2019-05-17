Pair Who Allegedly Killed Teen, Cut Baby From Womb Wanted to ‘Raise the Child as Their Own’: Police

A Chicago mother and daughter accused of murdering a pregnant womanand cutting the baby from her womb may have wanted to “raise the child as their own,” the police superintendent speculated Thursday as charges in the case were announced.

The accused mother, 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa, had lost her own adult son two years earlier to death by natural causes, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a news conference.

Authorities say that Figueroa called 911 on April 23 — the same day that a pregnant 19-year-old, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, went missing — to report that she herself had given birth and wasn’t breathing. In reality, say police, that baby was that of Ochoa-Lopez, who was nine months pregnant also went by the last name Ochoa-Uriostegui.

Image zoom Chicago Police Department

“The caller gave birth 10 minutes ago,” according to the 911 dispatcher in a recording obtained by Chicago TV station WLS. “46 years of age. The baby isn’t breathing. The baby is pale and blue. They are doing CPR.”

The child was rushed to the hospital where it remains in “grave” condition, a police spokeswoman told PEOPLE. Family members of the victim have said the infant is on life support and shows no sign of brain function.

Johnson told reporters: “Through DNA testing we are now certain the child was Ms. Ochoa’s.”

The victim’s family “should be celebrating the birth of a young baby,” Johnson said. “Instead, they’re mourning the loss of a mother and possibly that young child.”

Figueroa and her daughter Desiree Figueroa, 24, both were charged with one felony count each of first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery of a child Under 13, according to a police news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Image zoom Desiree FigueroaChicago Police Department

A third person, Desiree’s boyfriend Piotr Bobak, 40, is also charged with one felony count of concealment of a homicide.

Image zoom Piotr BobakChicago Police Department

Johnson alleged that Desiree admitted to helping her mother strangle the pregnant teen with a coaxial cable. Both the cable and Ochoa-Lopez’s body were found Wednesday in a garbage can on the Figueroas’ property, Johnson said at the news conference.

Victim Was Allegedly Lured on Facebook Moms Group

The Figueroas allegedly lured the pregnant teen to their home in late April under the guise of giving her free baby clothes. Johnson said Clarisa Figueroa and the victim knew each other and that Ochoa-Lopez had been to the house before to pick up baby items.

In that now-defunct Facebook group, titled “Help A Sista Out,” Ochoa-Lopez had appealed for a double stroller before she went missing, reports CNN.