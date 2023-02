Pablo Lyle en corte con su familia

Miami, Florida, October 4, 2022 - Pablo Lyle’s wife Ana Araujo, right, and sister Sylvia Lyle are hugged by Lucas Delfino as Pablo is fingerprinted in the courtroom before being led away in handcuffs. Pablo Lyle was found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez during a road rage incident in 2019.

| Credit: Mezcalent