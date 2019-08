Reos de Nuevo Mexico organizan venta para ayudar a las víctimas de El Paso

Please join me in donating to the El Paso Community Foundation & Dayton Foundation. We are fighting both a gun violence epidemic, and a rise in white nationalism. Let’s show the power of the action behind our thoughts and prayers.https://t.co/9c9th0rKpihttps://t.co/QIfFmAipDW pic.twitter.com/pmZTn5zrPX

— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 6, 2019