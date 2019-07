Lluvia de billetes sorprende a conductores en una carretera de Georgia

You’re driving along a busy interstate when you notice money flying all over the road. What would you do? 👀 This is happened on I-285 yesterday near Ashford-Dunwoody Road. 💵 Should they be allowed to keep it? Dunwoody PD said no but most probably already spent the cash. 🤑 lol pic.twitter.com/TSBdYqcqJq

— Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) July 10, 2019