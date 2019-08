Niño de 8 años gravemente herido tras ataque de un león de montaña en Colorado

Morning update on the mountain lion attack last night in Bailey:

– Occurred around 7:30 pm when the boy was playing outside his home.

– Search for the mountain lion is ongoing; a dog team was brought in to aid in that search. A trap was set.

– Boy remained hospitalized overnight. pic.twitter.com/YnIl22WLpT

