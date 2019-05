Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed after lunging at one of the gunmen yesterday during the school shooting in Colorado.

Our children shouldn’t have to stand up to gunmen because too many of our lawmakers are too afraid to stand up to gun lobbyists.

— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 8, 2019