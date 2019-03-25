Fla. Man Threw 5-Year-Old Daughter to Her Death — But Defense Claims He Was Insane at the Time

Opening statements begin on Monday afternoon in the murder trial of a Florida dad who admitted to throwing his daughter off a bridge four years ago.

A jury of nine men and seven women will hear testimony that John Jonchuckdropped his 5-year-old daughter, Phoebe, to her death. Johnchuck has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Phoebe’s body was recovered from Tampa Bay on Jan. 8, 2015, about an hour after an off-duty police officer heading home said he saw Jonchuck’s white PT Cruiser stop on the Dick Misener Bridgethis link opens in a new tab in St. Petersburg.

Jonchuck then “reached into the back seat and grabbed the girl,” police spokesman Mike Puetz told PEOPLE at the time. “Then he threw her over the railing and into the water.”