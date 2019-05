Indignante: premian a campeonas de squash en España con un vibrador y cera para depilarse

Controversy in Spain, after the winners of a women's squash tournament were given sex toys and hair removal cream as prizes.

Winner Elisabet Sadó called it, "the basis of a structural machismo which, in the worst cases, ends up with women being killed"https://t.co/YgXK7efan0 pic.twitter.com/R02c3YVyeK

