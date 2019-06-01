Husband Opens Up About Wife's Brutal Beating at All-Inclusive Resort: 'I Just Lost It'

The husband admitted in the interview that he barely recognized his wife.

y recalled searching the Majestic Elegance in Punta Cana for his wife last January, who vanished after heading to the resort’s lounge for a snack.

“It didn’t look like her,” explained Chris Daley, talking to NBC’s Today about finding his 51-year-old wife, Tammy Lawrence-Daley, after she was allegedly bludgeoned over the course of several agonizing hours.

The husband of the Delaware woman who says she was brutally attacked and left for dead in the basement of an all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic is opening up about their terrifying ordeal, recalling the moment he found his wife clinging to life hours later.

It has been months since the attack, and while Lawrence-Daley has largely recovered from her physical injuries, she still lives with the psychological wounds rendered by the assault.

“…I want to get this information out there because women need to understand they can’t walk around by themselves,” Lawrence-Daley told PEOPLE. “I hate to say that, but it’s the truth. What I went through, I would never wish on anyone.”

The mother of two says she was targeted by a man wearing a uniform bearing the resort’s insignia.

Lawrence-Daley says she was dragged down concrete stairs, around a corner, and into the crawlspace of an underground piped area filled with 2 to 4 inches of wastewater.

She spent the next 8 hours there, fading in and out of consciousness. Lawrence-Daley told PEOPLE she did not get a good look at her attacker’s face.

The man strangled her multiple times, kicked her in the head, and beat her with a club, breaking her nose and one of her hands. She also sustained injuries to her mouth and now has partial hearing loss in her left ear.

It is possible she was also sexually assaulted due to “damage down there,” she told PEOPLE. An external rape kit administered days after the incident yielded no definitive evidence of a sexual assault.