Woman Accidentally Given Erectile Dysfunction Medication for Her Dry Eyes

We place a lot of trust in our doctors and pharmacists. But these and other medical professionals are only human, meaning they’re not immune to making mistakes. That’s what one woman from the U.K. learned the hard way, when she found herself battling chemical injuries after she was mistakenly given erectile dysfunction (ED) cream for a dry eye condition.

According to December’s BMJ Case Reports journal, the woman, from Glasgow, went to the emergency room with eye pain, blurred vision, swelling and redness. Doctors realized that she had accidentally been given Vitaros, or ED cream, instead of the eye moisturizer VitA-POS.

She was originally given a handwritten prescription for VitA-POS, but her pharmacist mistakenly read it as Vitaros.

The mild chemical injury caused by the ED cream was treated by ER docs with topical antibiotics, steroids and lubricants. Thankfully, it cleared up in a few days.

