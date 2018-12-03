Good Samaritan Killed After Opening Car Window to Help Woman Holding 'Help Me Feed My Baby' Sign

Maryland resident Jacquelyn Smith just wanted to help when she saw a woman who looked like she was holding a baby standing on the side of the road asking for money at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

When the 54-year-old rolled down her passenger-side window to give the young woman a donation, a man came forward to thank her, Baltimore Police say in a report obtained by PEOPLE.

But then the man abruptly reached inside the vehicle for her wallet, police allege. While Smith fought to hold onto it, the man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the chest, before he and the woman ran off, say police.

Smiths’ husband, who was driving, rushed her to a local hospital where she later died.

Authorities are now searching for the suspects: A black female who is 5 feet 4 inches and appears to be about 20 years old and a black male who is about 6 feet tall, has a goatee and appears to be about 30.

The woman was wearing a brown jacket and was “possibly carrying a baby or something wrapped to look like a baby, and holding a cardboard sign stating, ‘Please Help me feed my Baby,’” say police.

Smith lived in Aberdeen, say police.

Jacquelyn Smith Baltimore Police Department

She and her husband were in the city dropping off family members, local station WJZ reports. Her husband’s daughter was in the backseat, the outlet reports.

Smith, an unidentified friend of hers told WJZ, was “a very loving, caring person. A very hard-working woman. Just … just sweet.”

Smith always thought of others, the friend told the outlet. “I can see her doing that. Going in her purse and giving someone some money. Because she’s the type of person who would do that for anybody.”

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh warned residents not to roll down car windows to give money to panhandlers.

“We don’t want people destroying other people’s lives,” she said, WJZ reports. “This is unconscionable and as I’ve continued to say, one life lost in this city is one life too many.”

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-lockup.