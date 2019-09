Esposan y arrestan a niña de 6 años por hacer un berrinche en la escuela

Orlando police arrested a six-year-old Black girl for "throwing a tantrum" in her first-grade class. The cops handcuffed her, put her in the back of a police car and took her to a juvenile detention facility where they fingerprinted her and took a mugshot. https://t.co/XMF2w6uJ1Q

— Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) September 22, 2019