Este es el sitio con más microbios de tu casa…y no es el baño

"You can actually find 400 times more bacteria on the average desktop than on a toilet seat" ~ Dr. Charles P. Gerba, Environmental Microbiologist 🚽

Ask how our CleanCare service can help reduce the spread of nasty #germs in your #office 🙅🏽

Video Source: CrestCleanNZ pic.twitter.com/jwBy7Cq1vs

— CompuClean (@Compu_Clean) November 28, 2018