Del Monte Corn Cans Recalled Due to Risk of 'Life-Threatening Illness'

More than 60,000 cases of Del Monte’s Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers are being recalled because the ingredients weren’t adequately processed, the Food and Drug Administration wrote in a press release on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the processing error “could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed.” The FDA also notes that no illnesses have yet been reported as a result of the Fiesta Corn.

The cans included in the recall are all 5.25 ounces (432g) and are identifiable by their UPC number printed on the label, 24000 02770, and their “best by” dates. Affected dates are: August 14, 2021; August 15, 2021; August 16, 2021; Sept 3, 2021; Sept 4, 2021; Sept 5, 2021; Sept 6, 2021; Sept 22, 2021; Sept 23, 2021.

Del Monte Fiesta Corn recalled Del Monte Foods

If you have purchased an affected can, return it to the store where you bought it for a full refund or exchange. The products were sold at retailers — including Walmart and Target, according to CBS news — in 25 states in the U.S. and 12 other countries.

One of the most common conditions as a result of under-preserving canned foods is botulism. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s “a rare but serious illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves and causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death.” Some symptoms of botulism are: double or blurred vision, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing or breathing, dry mouth and muscle weakness.