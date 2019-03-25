When It Comes to Dating, Millennials Put Politics Over Good Sex: Survey

Politics are becoming increasingly more important to young people when looking for a potential romantic partner — but having fireworks in the bedroom isn’t, according to reported data from OKCupid.

Between 2016 and 2018, the number of millennial women — defined by Pew Research as those born between 1981 and 1996 — who prioritized dating someone with similar political opinions than having good sex increased from 27 percent to 42 percent, the dating service found, according to the New York Postthis link opens in a new tab.

An increase was also noted in millennial men, with the amount increasing from 23 percent to 30 percent.

Additionally, the company found that placing more value on politics than what goes on under the sheets isn’t a new trend. Since 2004, OKCupid’s data shows that the number of young people who preferred to date along party lines increased by 165 percent. Meanwhile, the amount of people who placed high value on having a fulfilling sex life decreased by 30 percent.