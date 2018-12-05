Boy, 9, Convinces Colorado Town to Reverse 98-Year-Old Snowball Fight Ban: It Was 'Pretty Lame'

A 9-year-old boy was shocked to learn that snowball fights were illegal in his small Colorado town — and have been for nearly a century! So he sprang into action, taking on the town’s board to reverse the ban.

“It’s pretty lame. I broke the law a lot,” Dane Best, of Severance, told NBC News of the ban. He added to The Greeley Tribune: “I think it’s an outdated law. I want to be able to throw a snowball without getting in trouble.”

According to the Tribune, the law is part of an ordinance put in place when the town was founded in 1920, which states: “It is unlawful for any person to throw or shoot any stone or any other missile upon or at any person, animal, building, tree or other public or private property; or at or against any vehicle or equipment designed for the transportation of persons or property.”

Snowballs fall under the town’s definition of “missiles” and now, 98 years later, Best says it’s time to do away with the ban. Best collected signatures and letters in support of snowball fights prepared a Powerpoint for his stance and presented his case at Monday’s Severance Town Board — dressed in a dress shirt, pants, and a dashing bow tie.

“The law was created many years ago. Today’s kids need reasons to play outside,” he told the board in a speech, according to CNN.

In a unanimous decision, the board approved Best’s measure to legalize throwing snowballs in the town. The room, filled with kids and adults, erupted in applause when a board official made the announcement.

Then, everyone headed outside to watch Best throw his first legal snowball.

“The best part of a democracy is age has nothing to do with it,” Mayor Don McLeod said, according to KCNC. “Everyone has participation, right? Everyone can be involved.”

Best first learned of the law during a class trip to the town hall alongside other Range View Elementary School students a thought it was silly. So, his mother, Brooke Best, encouraged him to do something about it.

“It just makes me proud that he followed through with it,” Brooke told KMGH. Best’s father, Derrick, added to KCNC: “We are proud of him for taking initiative to make some change, no matter how small it may be”