Cifuentes said that EPN reached out to Chapo first, asking for $250 million. Chapo offered EPN $100 million.

"The message was that Mr. Guzman didn't have to stay in hiding?" Chapo's lawyer asked.

"Yes," Cifuentes said, "that very thing is what Joaquin said to me."

— Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) January 15, 2019