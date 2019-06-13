Meghan Markle Is 'Glowing and Radiant' After Welcoming Archie: 'Everyone Wants to Meet the Baby'

Meghan Markle may have stepped out of the spotlight to focus on motherhood, but she certainly isn’t doing it alone.

The Duchess of Sussex joined Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family on Saturday for Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration of Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday.

“Meghan is glowing and radiant,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “And, of course, everyone wants to meet the baby.”

Archie, born on May 6, has already had visits with some important family members. Just two days after his birth, the same day as he was introduced to the world in his first public photos, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philipwere photographed smiling at their new great-grandson. Prince William and Kate Middleton also met their newest nephew shortly following his world debut.

In addition, a steady stream of friends have been making their way to Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage to see Archie.

Harry’s good friend, Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras, and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, traveled to Windsor recently to meet little Archie, and said that the prince is happier than ever.

Image zoom Meghan MarkleSamir Hussein/WireImage

“The Duke is the kind of father I always imagined he would be,” Figueras told PEOPLE. “He has always had a great love for children and a great understanding of them. I noticed that becoming a father has influenced him and his dedication and love for the project is now stronger than ever.”

While Prince Harry has skipped taking a formal paternity leave — he’s been on several royal engagements in the past month, including short trips to the Netherlands and Rome — Meghan has been home at Frogmore Cottage with her son. However, Trooping the Colour is somewhat of a royal holiday.

Image zoom Meghan Markle

“Meghan is on maternity leave, but Trooping is a family occasion,” says a source. “You don’t skip the Queen’s birthday. She’s the Queen!”

Meghan, in a navy ensemble from her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, was all smiles as she, Harry, Kate and Camilla shared a horse-drawn carriage ride to Buckingham Palace. She then stood with four generations of Windsors on the balcony to watch the flypast.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince HarrySamir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan “looked very contented,” according to royal photographer Mark Stewart. “Hopefully it won’t be too many years before Archie’s out on the balcony.”