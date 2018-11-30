Why Mariah Carey Is Getting Mom Shamed After Posting Video of Her Twins Singing in the Car

Mariah Carey is facing backlash after sharing a video of her 7½-year-old twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe traveling in a car — allegedly without wearing seat belts.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer posted the cute clip on Wednesday, which showed the kiddos rocking out to their mom’s 1994 seasonal hit from the backseat of the vehicle.

“Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ we’re gonna take this one step at a time — we’re very excited about it! It’s our first video doing this! It’s festive, Cmon!” Carey, who shares her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon, wrote alongside the video, adding a few Christmas-tree emojis.