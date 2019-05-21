Marc Anthony Opens Up About His and Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme's Passion for Singing

If Emme Maribelwants to follow in her parents footsteps with a career in music, Marc Anthonyis behind his daughter 100 percent.

Anthony, 50, chatted with Enrique Santos for Monday’s episode of his iHeartRadio show, where the singer opened up about both 11-year-old Emme and her twin brother, Maximilian “Max” David‘s love for music, saying both his children were “passionate” about the art.

“Music was a big part of my life growing up and I hope it does the same for [Emme] as it has done for me,” shared the “You Sang to Me” hitmaker. “And if that is what she wants to do… well, she should do it because she likes it, not because she has to. Not for fame, or popularity, or for likes.”

And what, according to her dad, was the “correct” response?

“I asked Emme, ‘Why do you sing?’ And she said because she feels good,” Anthony explained. “It’s the best response. I have another video of her at a rehearsal. It’s incredible.”

Just like her famous parents, Emme has quite the set of pipes, as seen in a video shared by Lopez that featured her daughter singing Alicia Keys‘ famous hit, “If I Ain’t Got You.”

Lopez, 49, shared a YouTube clipon May 11 featuring her preparing for her first live performance of her single “Medicine,”which occurred May 6 at the TodaySummer Concert Series.

As Lopez was practicing her vocals, Emme made a surprise visit, and she was encouraged by her mother to sing Keys’ track.

With a piano accompaniment, the 11-year-old impressively belted outthe chorus lyrics to the 2003 hit as her proud mom looked on.

This isn’t the first time Lopez has showed off Emme’s vocal prowess. To celebrate her birthday in February, the star shared a videothat featured her daughter briefly singing “How Far I’ll Go” from the Disney movie Moana.

The Hustlersactress has said in the past that she’s all for her kids pursuing a career in showbiz — as long as it’s what they want to do.

“Here’s what I know about doing what I do — and obviously their dad is the same way. If they’re going to do it, there’s nothing I can do to stop them — and I’ll support them,” she told Women’s Wear Dailyin 2012.

“But just like my mom, I’m going to make them go to school and I’m going to let them make that decision when they’re old enough to make that decision,” Lopez added. “I don’t want them to be in the business at a young age.”