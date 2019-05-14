Jameela Jamil Reveals She Had an Abortion, Calling It 'the Best Decision I Have Ever Made'

In an episode of Busy Tonight last week, Busy Philipps shared her own abortion story.

Jameela Jamil disclosed she had an abortion after last week’s signing of a controversial six-week abortion ban in Georgia.

“I had an abortion when I was young, and it was the best decision I have ever made,” Jamil wrote on Twitter. “Both for me, and for the baby I didn’t want, and wasn’t ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially. So many children will end up in foster homes. So many lives ruined. So very cruel,” she said of the ban.

Signed last week by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, the so-called “heartbeat bill” outlaws abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. That’s usually when doctors can start to detect a fetal heartbeat, but it’s also before many women realize they are pregnant.

“This anti-abortion law in Georgia is so upsetting, inhumane, and blatantly demonstrative of a hatred of women, a disregard for our rights, bodies, mental health, and essentially a punishment for rape victims, forcing to carry the baby of their rapist,” wrote Jamil.

The actress, 33, also clarified that she was not criticizing foster care.

“Ps.. this isn’t any diss at ALL to foster homes. I’m in awe of people who take in children in need of a family and a home: but if Georgia becomes inundated with children who are unwanted or unable to be cared for, it will be hard to find great fostering for them all.”

“The anti-abortion law is also especially targeted at those without the means/ability to move state[s],” Jamil continued in a followup tweet. “Women who are marginalized, poor or disabled will, as ever, be the ones to suffer the most. The wealthy will have so much more freedom.”

The law — which will go into effect in 2020 unless it is blocked by a court challenge — allows abortion if the pregnancy risks the life of the woman or if the fetus would not survive outside the womb, and it includes exceptions for cases of incest and rape if the woman files a police report.

Jamil isn’t the only person in the entertainment industry protesting the Georgia law.

At least three production companies have said they would no longer film in Georgia until the law is overturned.

And on Friday actress and activist Alyssa Milano tweeted in support of a sex strike to protest the law, calling for women to stop having sex “until we get bodily autonomy back.”

On Monday, Milano, 46, expanded on her controversial sex strike proposal in a CNN op-ed.

“Our reproductive rights are blatantly and systematically being stripped away before our very eyes,” Milano wrote in her column. “The time for national engagement on this issue is long overdue. We must collectively reject these restrictions on our basic human rights and dignity in every way that we can.”

In an episode of Busy Tonight last week, Busy Philipps shared her own abortion story.

“The statistic is that one in four women will have an abortion before age 45,” the actress said. “That statistic sometimes surprises people, and maybe you’re sitting there thinking, ‘I don’t know a woman who would have an abortion.’”

“Well, you know me,” she added, visibly emotional. “I had an abortion when I was 15 years old and I’m telling you this because I’m genuinely really scared for women and girls all over the country.”

After the show, Philipps, 39, wrote on Twitter, “I spoke about my abortion on my show tonight because I can not sit idly by while women’s rights are stripped away.”