Will Betty Get Pregnant?

Por People Staff Updated Enero 11, 2022
Credit: The Grosby Group
América Ferrera films a scene for Ugly Betty with a suspicious baby bump.
EATING FOR TWO

Credit: The Grosby Group

Is it that in the new season of Ugly Betty (ABC) América Ferrera gets pregnant? Or is she just suffering back pain? We'll just have to wait until the series premieres in October.

BIG KIDS

Credit: Clasos-JPI Studios

Comedian Eugenio Derbez and girlfriend Alessandra Rosaldo visit the set of the children's show Sesame Street in Mexico City. They are photographed with Big Bird (behind), Oscar the Grouch (left) and Elmo.

HEALTH CARE

Credit: Mezcalent

Actor Sergio Mayer experienced quite a scare during a photo shoot in Mexico City when he had a dramatic blood-pressure drop. Mayer received first-aid help and went on with his bold photos.

SPONTANEOUS SMILES

Credit: Agencia México

Poncho Herrera and girlfriend Damayanti Quintanar collaborate in the launching of the campaign called "En nuestras manos" (In Our Hands) to educate low-income people to seek a better life. Dozens of artists have joined this cause in Mexico City.

FROM FATHER TO SON

Credit: Agencia México

Actor Humberto Zurita (left) talks to his son Sebastián Zurita, also an actor currently seen in En nombre del amor (Univisión), at a restaurant in Mexico City.

MY FRIEND DAVID

Credit: Mezcalent

Spanish singer David Bisbal brings happiness to disabled children at the Teleton Children Center of Rehabilitation in Mexico City.

COOL

Credit: Agencia México

Actress Dominika Paleta, husband Fabián Ibarra and youngest daughter Altama enjoy afternoon family fun at a playground in Mexico City.

REUNION

Credit: The Grosby Group

Keith Urban takes time off from his U.S. concert tour to hook up with wife Nicole Kidman and their beautiful daughter Sunday Rose in their home in Nashville, TX.

DR. PACINO

Credit: The Grosby Group

Recognize him? He's Al Pacino, heavily aged by makeup on the set of the HBO movie You Don't Know Jack in New York.

SOFTLY

Credit: Mezcalent

Roxana Castellanos dares to swim with this dolphin in Acapulco, Mexico, where the comedian is taking a break from Mexico City's traffic.

THE WORLD OF FASHION

Credit: Getty Images

The renowned editor of Vogue Magazine, Anna Wintour, and actress Renée Zellwegger, pose for the media at the premiere of documentary The September Issue in New York.

HISPANIC PRIDE

Credit: Getty Images

Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta are among the fashion giants at the premiere of the documentary featuring the mysterious life of Wintour and her work at the magazine.

GOOD FRIENDS

Credit: The Grosby Group

Julia Roberts and Eat, Pray, Love's costar James Franco are all smiles on the streets of Manhattan, where they are currently filming the movie that will premiere in 2011.

CELEBRATION

Credit: Mezcalent

Mexican actor Valentino Lanús and girlfriend, Colombian model Verónica Castilla, attend their friend Claudia Lizaldi's birthday party at a well-known place in Mexico City.

RELENTLESS ROUTINE

Credit: The Grosby Group

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are as demanding in their workout as they are in their work. They never miss the daily walk with their dogs in their Los Angeles neighborhood.

By People Staff