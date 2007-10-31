VOTE - Pregnant Star of the Year
THALÍA
The 35-year-old Mexican artist and her husband, music exec Tommy Mottola, welcomed Sabrina Sakaë Mottola to the world in October.
SALMA HAYEK
The Mexican actress, 41, let the world know last March that she was expecting her first child with French businessman François-Henri Pinault. Little Valentina Paloma Pinault arrived in September.
JENNIFER LÓPEZ
On November 7th, during her last concert of her tour with husband Marc Anthony, JLo confirmed her pregnancy in front of 10, 000 fans in Miami, FL. The Puerto Rican singer's dream of being a mom is finally coming true.
CHRISTINA AGUILERA
She prefers not to talk about it, but the singer of Ecuadorian descent, 26, and her husband, music producer Jordan Bratman, will be parents by the end of the year.
HALLE BERRY
At the beginning of September, the U.S. actress, 41, broke the news that she and her boyfriend, Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, are expecting their first child.
SANDRA VIDAL
Pablo Montero's girlfriend confirmed she was pregnant in June. The Argentinean actress gave birth to the Mexican singer's first child, Pablito, in September.