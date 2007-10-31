VOTE - Pregnant Star of the Year

Por People Staff Updated Enero 11, 2022
Celebrities caught the baby bug this year. Who's your favorite new mom or mommy-in-the-making?
Empezar galería

1 de 6

THALÍA

Credit: The Grosby Group

The 35-year-old Mexican artist and her husband, music exec Tommy Mottola, welcomed Sabrina Sakaë Mottola to the world in October.

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 6

SALMA HAYEK

The Mexican actress, 41, let the world know last March that she was expecting her first child with French businessman François-Henri Pinault. Little Valentina Paloma Pinault arrived in September.

3 de 6

JENNIFER LÓPEZ

Credit: MOHEGAN SUN

On November 7th, during her last concert of her tour with husband Marc Anthony, JLo confirmed her pregnancy in front of 10, 000 fans in Miami, FL. The Puerto Rican singer's dream of being a mom is finally coming true.

Anuncio

4 de 6

CHRISTINA AGUILERA

Credit: THE GROSBY GROUP

She prefers not to talk about it, but the singer of Ecuadorian descent, 26, and her husband, music producer Jordan Bratman, will be parents by the end of the year.

5 de 6

HALLE BERRY

Credit: THE GROSBY GROUP

At the beginning of September, the U.S. actress, 41, broke the news that she and her boyfriend, Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, are expecting their first child.

6 de 6

SANDRA VIDAL

Credit: Cortesía de Daisy Fuentes

Pablo Montero's girlfriend confirmed she was pregnant in June. The Argentinean actress gave birth to the Mexican singer's first child, Pablito, in September.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio
Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

By People Staff