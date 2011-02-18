Votación: Ellos ¿Quién le atinó con su vestuario? ¿Quién merece ir a la jaula de los leones? Decídelo con tu voto ¿Quién le atinó con su vestuario? ¿Quién merece ir a la jaula de los leones? Decídelo con tu voto More People Staff PITBULL Getty Images CAMILA Getty Images CRISTIAN CASTRO Getty Images JULIÁN GIL Mezcalent EDUARDO ANTONIO Mezcalent ALEJANDRO CHABÁN Mezcalent WISIN & YANDEL Getty Images LARRY HERNÁNDEZ Mezcalent ROGELIO MARTÍNEZ Mezcalent RODOLFO JIMÉNEZ Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images CARLOS CALDERÓN Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images OSMEL SOUSA Getty Images JORGE VILLAMIZAR Getty Images CARLOS BAUTE Getty Images RAÚL DE MOLINA Getty Images GUY ECKER Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images CHINO Y NACHO Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images LUIS ENRIQUE Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images JENCARLOS CANELA Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images VALENTINO LANÚS Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images 1 of 21 Advertisement 1 of 20 Getty Images PITBULL El cantante nuevamente hizo gala del amor que siente por el color blanco y con este traje de corbata a rayas mostró su particular estilo. El pañuelo fucsia y los zapatos de color café le dieron un toque especial. [an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/ http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js” ;});Poll.render_polls();}); Advertisement 2 of 20 Getty Images CAMILA Los chicos de la agrupación mexicana volvieron a mostrar que a la hora de vestir son bastante extravagantes. Aunque Pablo fue el más elegante, Samo y Mario se fueron por la onda informal. [an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/ http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js” ;});Poll.render_polls();}); 3 of 20 Getty Images CRISTIAN CASTRO El cantante mexicano se salió de lo convencional y desfiló en la alfombra con este tuxedo de corbatín blanco que combinó con una camisa negra y pantalón del mismo color. [an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/ http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js” ;});Poll.render_polls();}); Advertisement 4 of 20 Mezcalent JULIÁN GIL El actor y jurado de Nuestra belleza latina se vio muy elegante con este traje violeta de solapa brillante que acompañó con un corbatín de lunares. [an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/ http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js” ;});Poll.render_polls();}); Advertisement 5 of 20 Mezcalent EDUARDO ANTONIO El exnovio de Niurka Marcos esta vez le dijo adiós a la extravagancia y arribó a la ceremonia con un sencillo traje negro de líneas delgadas. Su camisa de tuxedo sin corbatín lo hizo lucir muy bien. [an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/ http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js” ;});Poll.render_polls();}); Advertisement 6 of 20 Mezcalent ALEJANDRO CHABÁN El actor de la telenovela Eva Luna (Univisión) usó una chaqueta de terciopelo negra del diseñador Tom Ford que acompañó con un pantalón gris, un corbatín y un cinturón de hebilla brillante. [an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/ http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js” ;});Poll.render_polls();}); Advertisement 7 of 20 Getty Images WISIN & YANDEL El dúo reggaetonero enloqueció a sus seguidoras a su llegada a la alfombra roja. Aunque ambos comparten el gusto por los lentes oscuros, Wisin eligió un traje azul que acompañó con una camisa negra y corbata del mismo color, mientras que Yandel optó por un gris metálico. [an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/ http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js” ;});Poll.render_polls();}); Advertisement 8 of 20 Mezcalent LARRY HERNÁNDEZ El cantante regional también se decidió por los tonos brillantes y lució una chaqueta azul metálico que hizo juego con una camisa blanca y un corbatín violeta. También se fue por la onda de los lentes oscuros. [an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/ http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js” ;});Poll.render_polls();}); Advertisement 9 of 20 Mezcalent ROGELIO MARTÍNEZ El cantante mexicano se vio muy guapo con este traje gris de doble botón que combinó con una camisa morada y una corbata gris metálico. Sus lentes oscuros dividieron las opiniones. [an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/ http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js” ;});Poll.render_polls();}); Advertisement 10 of 20 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images RODOLFO JIMÉNEZ El conductor de La Tijera (Telefutura) se vio muy elegante con este traje negro metálico que acompañó muy bien con una camisa blanca. La corbata roja le puso el toque perfecto al diseño. [an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/ http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js” ;});Poll.render_polls();}); Advertisement 11 of 20 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images CARLOS CALDERÓN El conductor de televisión fue otro de los caballeros que impuso el color morado en la alfombra. La camisa de ese tono combinó perfectamente con el traje oscuro, creación del diseñador colombiano Álex Ladino [an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/ http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js” ;});Poll.render_polls();}); Advertisement 12 of 20 Getty Images OSMEL SOUSA El gurú de la belleza combinó la elegancia con la excentricidad en su paso por la alfombra roja. El venezolano lució este traje gris oscuro con solapa negra y unos zapatos de leopardo que levantaron comentarios. [an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/ http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js” ;});Poll.render_polls();}); Advertisement 13 of 20 Getty Images JORGE VILLAMIZAR El cantante colombiano ha confesado en más de una ocasión que no le importa mucho la moda y esto lo dejó ver en Premio Lo Nuestro a donde llegó con una sencilla chaqueta y una camisa. Lo curioso fue que desfiló con un curioso bastón. [an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/ http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js” ;});Poll.render_polls();}); Advertisement 14 of 20 Getty Images CARLOS BAUTE El cantante venezolano también fue otro de los caballeros que impuso el gris en la alfombra roja con este traje de doble botón. Aunque no llevó corbata, lució sobrio, pero con clase. [an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/ http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js” ;});Poll.render_polls();}); Advertisement 15 of 20 Getty Images RAÚL DE MOLINA El conductor del programa de televisión El Gordo y la Flaca (Univisión) recurrió una vez más a su consentida chaqueta de terciopelo y a su camisa blanca para este evento. Lo que sí cambió fue su corbatín por una bella corbata gris. [an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/ http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js” ;});Poll.render_polls();}); Advertisement 16 of 20 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images GUY ECKER El protagonista de la telenovela Eva Luna también escogió un traje gris metálico, pero de rayas, que acompañó con una corbata en colores vino y plata. [an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/ http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js” ;});Poll.render_polls();}); Advertisement 17 of 20 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images CHINO Y NACHO Los cantantes venezolanos fueron vestidos por el diseñador Franco Montoro y aunque ambos utilizaron el mismo estilo de pantalón y saco con solapas brillantes, cada uno le imprimió un toque distinto. Chino lo acompañó con una corbata roja con la que se vio clásico, y Nacho recurrió al corbatín rojo que combinó con gafas y zapatos del mismo color. [an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/ http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js” ;});Poll.render_polls();}); Advertisement 18 of 20 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images LUIS ENRIQUE El salsero llamó la atención en la alfombra roja con esta pinta. El saco cruzado de tres botones y corbata negra lo hicieron lucir elegante, pero a la vez un poco alternativo. [an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/ http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js” ;});Poll.render_polls();}); Advertisement 19 of 20 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images JENCARLOS CANELA El actor y cantante, quien hizo historia al conquistar un premio de Univisión, siendo talento exclusivo de Telemundo, como Revelación del Año, lució este traje gris oscuro, que sin duda fue el color de la noche entre los caballeros. [an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/ http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js” ;});Poll.render_polls();}); Advertisement 20 of 20 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images VALENTINO LANÚS El protagonista de la telenovela Llena de amor llegó a la alfombra con una propuesta elegante y bohemia. El mexicano combinó perfectamente un saco gris de bolsillos pronunciados con una bufanda color vino. [an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/ http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js” ;});Poll.render_polls();}); Tal Vez Te Guste Más Contenido Hazte con tu dosis diaria de People en Español Suscríbete a nuestro boletín diario con las últimas noticias de las celebridades. Inscríbete aquí EDIT POST

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.