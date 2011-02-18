Votación: Ellos

¿Quién le atinó con su vestuario? ¿Quién merece ir a la jaula de los leones? Decídelo con tu voto

More
People Staff
February 18, 2011 12:00 AM
<p>El cantante nuevamente hizo gala del amor que siente por el color blanco y con este traje de corbata a rayas mostró su particular estilo. El pañuelo fucsia y los zapatos de color café le dieron un toque especial. </p> <p><!-- START POLL --> </p> <div id="rorPolls">[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = &#8216;peopleenespanol.com&#8217;;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: &#8220;http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com&#8221;, brand: &#8220;PeopleEnEspanol&#8221;, section: &#8220;Polls&#8221;, article: &#8220;2053074&#8221;, data_url: &#8220;http:/<a><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221" rel="nofollow">http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221</a>;</a>});Poll.render_polls();});</p> <div id="polls"></div> </div> <p><!-- END POLL --></p>
pinterest
PITBULL

El cantante nuevamente hizo gala del amor que siente por el color blanco y con este traje de corbata a rayas mostró su particular estilo. El pañuelo fucsia y los zapatos de color café le dieron un toque especial.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Getty Images
<p>Los chicos de la agrupación mexicana volvieron a mostrar que a la hora de vestir son bastante extravagantes. Aunque <b>Pablo</b> fue el más elegante, <b>Samo</b> y <b>Mario</b> se fueron por la onda informal. </p> <p><!-- START POLL --> </p> <div id="rorPolls">[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = &#8216;peopleenespanol.com&#8217;;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: &#8220;http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com&#8221;, brand: &#8220;PeopleEnEspanol&#8221;, section: &#8220;Polls&#8221;, article: &#8220;2053091&#8221;, data_url: &#8220;http:/<a><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#038;#8221" rel="nofollow">http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#038;#8221</a>;</a>});Poll.render_polls();});</p> <div id="polls"></div> </div> <p><!-- END POLL --></p>
pinterest
CAMILA

Los chicos de la agrupación mexicana volvieron a mostrar que a la hora de vestir son bastante extravagantes. Aunque Pablo fue el más elegante, Samo y Mario se fueron por la onda informal.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Getty Images
<p>El cantante mexicano se salió de lo convencional y desfiló en la alfombra con este tuxedo de corbatín blanco que combinó con una camisa negra y pantalón del mismo color. </p> <p><!-- START POLL --> </p> <div id="rorPolls">[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = &#8216;peopleenespanol.com&#8217;;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: &#8220;http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com&#8221;, brand: &#8220;PeopleEnEspanol&#8221;, section: &#8220;Polls&#8221;, article: &#8220;2053091&#8221;, data_url: &#8220;http:/<a><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#038;#8221" rel="nofollow">http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#038;#8221</a>;</a>});Poll.render_polls();});</p> <div id="polls"></div> </div> <p><!-- END POLL --></p>
pinterest
CRISTIAN CASTRO

El cantante mexicano se salió de lo convencional y desfiló en la alfombra con este tuxedo de corbatín blanco que combinó con una camisa negra y pantalón del mismo color.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Getty Images
<p>El actor y jurado de <em>Nuestra belleza latina</em> se vio muy elegante con este traje violeta de solapa brillante que acompañó con un corbatín de lunares. </p> <p><!-- START POLL --> </p> <div id="rorPolls">[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = &#8216;peopleenespanol.com&#8217;;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: &#8220;http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com&#8221;, brand: &#8220;PeopleEnEspanol&#8221;, section: &#8220;Polls&#8221;, article: &#8220;2053074&#8221;, data_url: &#8220;http:/<a><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221" rel="nofollow">http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221</a>;</a>});Poll.render_polls();});</p> <div id="polls"></div> </div> <p><!-- END POLL --></p>
pinterest
JULIÁN GIL

El actor y jurado de Nuestra belleza latina se vio muy elegante con este traje violeta de solapa brillante que acompañó con un corbatín de lunares.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Mezcalent
<p>El exnovio de <b>Niurka Marcos</b> esta vez le dijo adiós a la extravagancia y arribó a la ceremonia con un sencillo traje negro de líneas delgadas. Su camisa de tuxedo sin corbatín lo hizo lucir muy bien. </p> <p><!-- START POLL --> </p> <div id="rorPolls">[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = &#8216;peopleenespanol.com&#8217;;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: &#8220;http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com&#8221;, brand: &#8220;PeopleEnEspanol&#8221;, section: &#8220;Polls&#8221;, article: &#8220;2053091&#8221;, data_url: &#8220;http:/<a><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#038;#8221" rel="nofollow">http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#038;#8221</a>;</a>});Poll.render_polls();});</p> <div id="polls"></div> </div> <p><!-- END POLL --></p>
pinterest
EDUARDO ANTONIO

El exnovio de Niurka Marcos esta vez le dijo adiós a la extravagancia y arribó a la ceremonia con un sencillo traje negro de líneas delgadas. Su camisa de tuxedo sin corbatín lo hizo lucir muy bien.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Mezcalent
<p>El actor de la telenovela <em>Eva Luna</em> (Univisión) usó una chaqueta de terciopelo negra del diseñador Tom Ford que acompañó con un pantalón gris, un corbatín y un cinturón de hebilla brillante. </p> <p><!-- START POLL --> </p> <div id="rorPolls">[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = &#8216;peopleenespanol.com&#8217;;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: &#8220;http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com&#8221;, brand: &#8220;PeopleEnEspanol&#8221;, section: &#8220;Polls&#8221;, article: &#8220;2053074&#8221;, data_url: &#8220;http:/<a><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221" rel="nofollow">http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221</a>;</a>});Poll.render_polls();});</p> <div id="polls"></div> </div> <p><!-- END POLL --></p>
pinterest
ALEJANDRO CHABÁN

El actor de la telenovela Eva Luna (Univisión) usó una chaqueta de terciopelo negra del diseñador Tom Ford que acompañó con un pantalón gris, un corbatín y un cinturón de hebilla brillante.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Mezcalent
<p>El dúo reggaetonero enloqueció a sus seguidoras a su llegada a la alfombra roja. Aunque ambos comparten el gusto por los lentes oscuros, <b>Wisin</b> eligió un traje azul que acompañó con una camisa negra y corbata del mismo color, mientras que <b>Yandel</b> optó por un gris metálico. </p> <p><!-- START POLL --> </p> <div id="rorPolls">[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = &#8216;peopleenespanol.com&#8217;;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: &#8220;http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com&#8221;, brand: &#8220;PeopleEnEspanol&#8221;, section: &#8220;Polls&#8221;, article: &#8220;2053074&#8221;, data_url: &#8220;http:/<a><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221" rel="nofollow">http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221</a>;</a>});Poll.render_polls();});</p> <div id="polls"></div> </div> <p><!-- END POLL --></p>
pinterest
WISIN & YANDEL

El dúo reggaetonero enloqueció a sus seguidoras a su llegada a la alfombra roja. Aunque ambos comparten el gusto por los lentes oscuros, Wisin eligió un traje azul que acompañó con una camisa negra y corbata del mismo color, mientras que Yandel optó por un gris metálico.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Getty Images
<p>El cantante regional también se decidió por los tonos brillantes y lució una chaqueta azul metálico que hizo juego con una camisa blanca y un corbatín violeta. También se fue por la onda de los lentes oscuros. </p> <p><!-- START POLL --> </p> <div id="rorPolls">[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = &#8216;peopleenespanol.com&#8217;;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: &#8220;http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com&#8221;, brand: &#8220;PeopleEnEspanol&#8221;, section: &#8220;Polls&#8221;, article: &#8220;2053091&#8221;, data_url: &#8220;http:/<a><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#038;#8221" rel="nofollow">http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#038;#8221</a>;</a>});Poll.render_polls();});</p> <div id="polls"></div> </div> <p><!-- END POLL --></p>
pinterest
LARRY HERNÁNDEZ

El cantante regional también se decidió por los tonos brillantes y lució una chaqueta azul metálico que hizo juego con una camisa blanca y un corbatín violeta. También se fue por la onda de los lentes oscuros.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Mezcalent
<p>El cantante mexicano se vio muy guapo con este traje gris de doble botón que combinó con una camisa morada y una corbata gris metálico. Sus lentes oscuros dividieron las opiniones. </p> <p><!-- START POLL --> </p> <div id="rorPolls">[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = &#8216;peopleenespanol.com&#8217;;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: &#8220;http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com&#8221;, brand: &#8220;PeopleEnEspanol&#8221;, section: &#8220;Polls&#8221;, article: &#8220;2053074&#8221;, data_url: &#8220;http:/<a><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221" rel="nofollow">http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221</a>;</a>});Poll.render_polls();});</p> <div id="polls"></div> </div> <p><!-- END POLL --></p>
pinterest
ROGELIO MARTÍNEZ

El cantante mexicano se vio muy guapo con este traje gris de doble botón que combinó con una camisa morada y una corbata gris metálico. Sus lentes oscuros dividieron las opiniones.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Mezcalent
<p>El conductor de <em>La Tijera</em> (Telefutura) se vio muy elegante con este traje negro metálico que acompañó muy bien con una camisa blanca. La corbata roja le puso el toque perfecto al diseño. </p> <p><!-- START POLL --> </p> <div id="rorPolls">[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = &#8216;peopleenespanol.com&#8217;;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: &#8220;http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com&#8221;, brand: &#8220;PeopleEnEspanol&#8221;, section: &#8220;Polls&#8221;, article: &#8220;2053074&#8221;, data_url: &#8220;http:/<a><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221" rel="nofollow">http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221</a>;</a>});Poll.render_polls();});</p> <div id="polls"></div> </div> <p><!-- END POLL --></p>
pinterest
RODOLFO JIMÉNEZ

El conductor de La Tijera (Telefutura) se vio muy elegante con este traje negro metálico que acompañó muy bien con una camisa blanca. La corbata roja le puso el toque perfecto al diseño.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
<p>El conductor de televisión fue otro de los caballeros que impuso el color morado en la alfombra. La camisa de ese tono combinó perfectamente con el traje oscuro, creación del diseñador colombiano <b>Álex Ladino</b> </p> <p><!-- START POLL --> </p> <div id="rorPolls">[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = &#8216;peopleenespanol.com&#8217;;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: &#8220;http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com&#8221;, brand: &#8220;PeopleEnEspanol&#8221;, section: &#8220;Polls&#8221;, article: &#8220;2053074&#8221;, data_url: &#8220;http:/<a><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221" rel="nofollow">http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221</a>;</a>});Poll.render_polls();});</p> <div id="polls"></div> </div> <p><!-- END POLL --></p>
pinterest
CARLOS CALDERÓN

El conductor de televisión fue otro de los caballeros que impuso el color morado en la alfombra. La camisa de ese tono combinó perfectamente con el traje oscuro, creación del diseñador colombiano Álex Ladino

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
<p>El gurú de la belleza combinó la elegancia con la excentricidad en su paso por la alfombra roja. El venezolano lució este traje gris oscuro con solapa negra y unos zapatos de leopardo que levantaron comentarios. </p> <p><!-- START POLL --> </p> <div id="rorPolls">[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = &#8216;peopleenespanol.com&#8217;;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: &#8220;http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com&#8221;, brand: &#8220;PeopleEnEspanol&#8221;, section: &#8220;Polls&#8221;, article: &#8220;2053091&#8221;, data_url: &#8220;http:/<a><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#038;#8221" rel="nofollow">http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#038;#8221</a>;</a>});Poll.render_polls();});</p> <div id="polls"></div> </div> <p><!-- END POLL --></p>
pinterest
OSMEL SOUSA

El gurú de la belleza combinó la elegancia con la excentricidad en su paso por la alfombra roja. El venezolano lució este traje gris oscuro con solapa negra y unos zapatos de leopardo que levantaron comentarios.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Getty Images
<p>El cantante colombiano ha confesado en más de una ocasión que no le importa mucho la moda y esto lo dejó ver en Premio Lo Nuestro a donde llegó con una sencilla chaqueta y una camisa. Lo curioso fue que desfiló con un curioso bastón. </p> <p><!-- START POLL --> </p> <div id="rorPolls">[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = &#8216;peopleenespanol.com&#8217;;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: &#8220;http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com&#8221;, brand: &#8220;PeopleEnEspanol&#8221;, section: &#8220;Polls&#8221;, article: &#8220;2053091&#8221;, data_url: &#8220;http:/<a><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#038;#8221" rel="nofollow">http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#038;#8221</a>;</a>});Poll.render_polls();});</p> <div id="polls"></div> </div> <p><!-- END POLL --></p>
pinterest
JORGE VILLAMIZAR

El cantante colombiano ha confesado en más de una ocasión que no le importa mucho la moda y esto lo dejó ver en Premio Lo Nuestro a donde llegó con una sencilla chaqueta y una camisa. Lo curioso fue que desfiló con un curioso bastón.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Getty Images
<p>El cantante venezolano también fue otro de los caballeros que impuso el gris en la alfombra roja con este traje de doble botón. Aunque no llevó corbata, lució sobrio, pero con clase. </p> <p><!-- START POLL --> </p> <div id="rorPolls">[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = &#8216;peopleenespanol.com&#8217;;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: &#8220;http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com&#8221;, brand: &#8220;PeopleEnEspanol&#8221;, section: &#8220;Polls&#8221;, article: &#8220;2053074&#8221;, data_url: &#8220;http:/<a><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221" rel="nofollow">http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221</a>;</a>});Poll.render_polls();});</p> <div id="polls"></div> </div> <p><!-- END POLL --></p>
pinterest
CARLOS BAUTE

El cantante venezolano también fue otro de los caballeros que impuso el gris en la alfombra roja con este traje de doble botón. Aunque no llevó corbata, lució sobrio, pero con clase.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Getty Images
<p>El conductor del programa de televisión <em>El Gordo y la Flaca</em> (Univisión) recurrió una vez más a su consentida chaqueta de terciopelo y a su camisa blanca para este evento. Lo que sí cambió fue su corbatín por una bella corbata gris. </p> <p><!-- START POLL --> </p> <div id="rorPolls">[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = &#8216;peopleenespanol.com&#8217;;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: &#8220;http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com&#8221;, brand: &#8220;PeopleEnEspanol&#8221;, section: &#8220;Polls&#8221;, article: &#8220;2053074&#8221;, data_url: &#8220;http:/<a><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221" rel="nofollow">http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221</a>;</a>});Poll.render_polls();});</p> <div id="polls"></div> </div> <p><!-- END POLL --></p>
pinterest
RAÚL DE MOLINA

El conductor del programa de televisión El Gordo y la Flaca (Univisión) recurrió una vez más a su consentida chaqueta de terciopelo y a su camisa blanca para este evento. Lo que sí cambió fue su corbatín por una bella corbata gris.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Getty Images
<p>El protagonista de la telenovela <em>Eva Luna</em> también escogió un traje gris metálico, pero de rayas, que acompañó con una corbata en colores vino y plata. </p> <p><!-- START POLL --> </p> <div id="rorPolls">[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = &#8216;peopleenespanol.com&#8217;;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: &#8220;http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com&#8221;, brand: &#8220;PeopleEnEspanol&#8221;, section: &#8220;Polls&#8221;, article: &#8220;2053091&#8221;, data_url: &#8220;http:/<a><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#038;#8221" rel="nofollow">http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#038;#8221</a>;</a>});Poll.render_polls();});</p> <div id="polls"></div> </div> <p><!-- END POLL --></p>
pinterest
GUY ECKER

El protagonista de la telenovela Eva Luna también escogió un traje gris metálico, pero de rayas, que acompañó con una corbata en colores vino y plata.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
<p>Los cantantes venezolanos fueron vestidos por el diseñador <b>Franco Montoro</b> y aunque ambos utilizaron el mismo estilo de pantalón y saco con solapas brillantes, cada uno le imprimió un toque distinto. <b>Chino</b> lo acompañó con una corbata roja con la que se vio clásico, y <b>Nacho</b> recurrió al corbatín rojo que combinó con gafas y zapatos del mismo color. </p> <p><!-- START POLL --> </p> <div id="rorPolls">[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = &#8216;peopleenespanol.com&#8217;;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: &#8220;http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com&#8221;, brand: &#8220;PeopleEnEspanol&#8221;, section: &#8220;Polls&#8221;, article: &#8220;2053091&#8221;, data_url: &#8220;http:/<a><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#038;#8221" rel="nofollow">http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#038;#8221</a>;</a>});Poll.render_polls();});</p> <div id="polls"></div> </div> <p><!-- END POLL --></p>
pinterest
CHINO Y NACHO

Los cantantes venezolanos fueron vestidos por el diseñador Franco Montoro y aunque ambos utilizaron el mismo estilo de pantalón y saco con solapas brillantes, cada uno le imprimió un toque distinto. Chino lo acompañó con una corbata roja con la que se vio clásico, y Nacho recurrió al corbatín rojo que combinó con gafas y zapatos del mismo color.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
<p>El salsero llamó la atención en la alfombra roja con esta pinta. El saco cruzado de tres botones y corbata negra lo hicieron lucir elegante, pero a la vez un poco alternativo. </p> <p><!-- START POLL --> </p> <div id="rorPolls">[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = &#8216;peopleenespanol.com&#8217;;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: &#8220;http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com&#8221;, brand: &#8220;PeopleEnEspanol&#8221;, section: &#8220;Polls&#8221;, article: &#8220;2053091&#8221;, data_url: &#8220;http:/<a><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#038;#8221" rel="nofollow">http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#038;#8221</a>;</a>});Poll.render_polls();});</p> <div id="polls"></div> </div> <p><!-- END POLL --></p>
pinterest
LUIS ENRIQUE

El salsero llamó la atención en la alfombra roja con esta pinta. El saco cruzado de tres botones y corbata negra lo hicieron lucir elegante, pero a la vez un poco alternativo.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
<p>El actor y cantante, quien hizo historia al conquistar un premio de Univisión, siendo talento exclusivo de Telemundo, como Revelación del Año, lució este traje gris oscuro, que sin duda fue el color de la noche entre los caballeros. </p> <p><!-- START POLL --> </p> <div id="rorPolls">[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = &#8216;peopleenespanol.com&#8217;;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: &#8220;http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com&#8221;, brand: &#8220;PeopleEnEspanol&#8221;, section: &#8220;Polls&#8221;, article: &#8220;2053074&#8221;, data_url: &#8220;http:/<a><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221" rel="nofollow">http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221</a>;</a>});Poll.render_polls();});</p> <div id="polls"></div> </div> <p><!-- END POLL --></p>
pinterest
JENCARLOS CANELA

El actor y cantante, quien hizo historia al conquistar un premio de Univisión, siendo talento exclusivo de Telemundo, como Revelación del Año, lució este traje gris oscuro, que sin duda fue el color de la noche entre los caballeros.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
<p>El protagonista de la telenovela <em>Llena de amor</em> llegó a la alfombra con una propuesta elegante y bohemia. El mexicano combinó perfectamente un saco gris de bolsillos pronunciados con una bufanda color vino. </p> <p> <!-- START POLL --> </p> <div id="rorPolls">[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = &#8216;peopleenespanol.com&#8217;;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: &#8220;http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com&#8221;, brand: &#8220;PeopleEnEspanol&#8221;, section: &#8220;Polls&#8221;, article: &#8220;2053074&#8221;, data_url: &#8220;http:/<a><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221" rel="nofollow">http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#038;#8221</a>;</a>});Poll.render_polls();});</p> <div id="polls"></div> </div> <p><!-- END POLL --></p>
pinterest
VALENTINO LANÚS

El protagonista de la telenovela Llena de amor llegó a la alfombra con una propuesta elegante y bohemia. El mexicano combinó perfectamente un saco gris de bolsillos pronunciados con una bufanda color vino.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
1 of 21

Advertisement
1 of 20 Getty Images

PITBULL

El cantante nuevamente hizo gala del amor que siente por el color blanco y con este traje de corbata a rayas mostró su particular estilo. El pañuelo fucsia y los zapatos de color café le dieron un toque especial.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Advertisement
2 of 20 Getty Images

CAMILA

Los chicos de la agrupación mexicana volvieron a mostrar que a la hora de vestir son bastante extravagantes. Aunque Pablo fue el más elegante, Samo y Mario se fueron por la onda informal.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

3 of 20 Getty Images

CRISTIAN CASTRO

El cantante mexicano se salió de lo convencional y desfiló en la alfombra con este tuxedo de corbatín blanco que combinó con una camisa negra y pantalón del mismo color.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Advertisement
4 of 20 Mezcalent

JULIÁN GIL

El actor y jurado de Nuestra belleza latina se vio muy elegante con este traje violeta de solapa brillante que acompañó con un corbatín de lunares.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Advertisement
5 of 20 Mezcalent

EDUARDO ANTONIO

El exnovio de Niurka Marcos esta vez le dijo adiós a la extravagancia y arribó a la ceremonia con un sencillo traje negro de líneas delgadas. Su camisa de tuxedo sin corbatín lo hizo lucir muy bien.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Advertisement
6 of 20 Mezcalent

ALEJANDRO CHABÁN

El actor de la telenovela Eva Luna (Univisión) usó una chaqueta de terciopelo negra del diseñador Tom Ford que acompañó con un pantalón gris, un corbatín y un cinturón de hebilla brillante.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Advertisement
7 of 20 Getty Images

WISIN & YANDEL

El dúo reggaetonero enloqueció a sus seguidoras a su llegada a la alfombra roja. Aunque ambos comparten el gusto por los lentes oscuros, Wisin eligió un traje azul que acompañó con una camisa negra y corbata del mismo color, mientras que Yandel optó por un gris metálico.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Advertisement
8 of 20 Mezcalent

LARRY HERNÁNDEZ

El cantante regional también se decidió por los tonos brillantes y lució una chaqueta azul metálico que hizo juego con una camisa blanca y un corbatín violeta. También se fue por la onda de los lentes oscuros.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Advertisement
9 of 20 Mezcalent

ROGELIO MARTÍNEZ

El cantante mexicano se vio muy guapo con este traje gris de doble botón que combinó con una camisa morada y una corbata gris metálico. Sus lentes oscuros dividieron las opiniones.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Advertisement
10 of 20 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

RODOLFO JIMÉNEZ

El conductor de La Tijera (Telefutura) se vio muy elegante con este traje negro metálico que acompañó muy bien con una camisa blanca. La corbata roja le puso el toque perfecto al diseño.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Advertisement
11 of 20 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

CARLOS CALDERÓN

El conductor de televisión fue otro de los caballeros que impuso el color morado en la alfombra. La camisa de ese tono combinó perfectamente con el traje oscuro, creación del diseñador colombiano Álex Ladino

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Advertisement
12 of 20 Getty Images

OSMEL SOUSA

El gurú de la belleza combinó la elegancia con la excentricidad en su paso por la alfombra roja. El venezolano lució este traje gris oscuro con solapa negra y unos zapatos de leopardo que levantaron comentarios.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Advertisement
13 of 20 Getty Images

JORGE VILLAMIZAR

El cantante colombiano ha confesado en más de una ocasión que no le importa mucho la moda y esto lo dejó ver en Premio Lo Nuestro a donde llegó con una sencilla chaqueta y una camisa. Lo curioso fue que desfiló con un curioso bastón.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Advertisement
14 of 20 Getty Images

CARLOS BAUTE

El cantante venezolano también fue otro de los caballeros que impuso el gris en la alfombra roja con este traje de doble botón. Aunque no llevó corbata, lució sobrio, pero con clase.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Advertisement
15 of 20 Getty Images

RAÚL DE MOLINA

El conductor del programa de televisión El Gordo y la Flaca (Univisión) recurrió una vez más a su consentida chaqueta de terciopelo y a su camisa blanca para este evento. Lo que sí cambió fue su corbatín por una bella corbata gris.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Advertisement
16 of 20 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

GUY ECKER

El protagonista de la telenovela Eva Luna también escogió un traje gris metálico, pero de rayas, que acompañó con una corbata en colores vino y plata.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Advertisement
17 of 20 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

CHINO Y NACHO

Los cantantes venezolanos fueron vestidos por el diseñador Franco Montoro y aunque ambos utilizaron el mismo estilo de pantalón y saco con solapas brillantes, cada uno le imprimió un toque distinto. Chino lo acompañó con una corbata roja con la que se vio clásico, y Nacho recurrió al corbatín rojo que combinó con gafas y zapatos del mismo color.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Advertisement
18 of 20 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

LUIS ENRIQUE

El salsero llamó la atención en la alfombra roja con esta pinta. El saco cruzado de tres botones y corbata negra lo hicieron lucir elegante, pero a la vez un poco alternativo.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053091”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053091,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Advertisement
19 of 20 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

JENCARLOS CANELA

El actor y cantante, quien hizo historia al conquistar un premio de Univisión, siendo talento exclusivo de Telemundo, como Revelación del Año, lució este traje gris oscuro, que sin duda fue el color de la noche entre los caballeros.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Advertisement
20 of 20 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

VALENTINO LANÚS

El protagonista de la telenovela Llena de amor llegó a la alfombra con una propuesta elegante y bohemia. El mexicano combinó perfectamente un saco gris de bolsillos pronunciados con una bufanda color vino.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]document.domain = ‘peopleenespanol.com’;$(document).ready(function() {Poll.init({base_url: “http:/polls.peopleenespanol.com”, brand: “PeopleEnEspanol”, section: “Polls”, article: “2053074”, data_url: “http:/http://www.peopleenespanol.com/pespanol/js/poll/json/0,32499,2053074,00.js&#8221;});Poll.render_polls();});

Tal Vez Te Guste

Más Contenido

EDIT POST