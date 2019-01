Wherever William Levy goes, the women are sure to follow. The star of the soap Sortilegio visits the set of El show de Cristina in Miami, FL to talk about his experience on the drama and even to set the rumors straight about his supposed romance with co-star Jacqueline Bracamontes. Singer Daniela Romo was happy to be in the arms of this blond hunk too. Be sure to catch him and the details next Monday, February 22nd on the Univision network.