Thalía: Blissful with Baby
A EUPHORIC STROLL
Brimming with joy and showing off her pregnant belly, Thalía glides through New York's Greenwich Village. She can't hide her excitement, not even under all those layers.
SUPERSTAR EVENT
(From left to right) Goldie Hawn, Terrence Howard, Fran Drescher, María Conchita Alonso and Sandra García San Juan kick back with some drinks at a charity event in Majorca, Spain.
PASSIONATE EMBRACE
Susana González and Eduardo Santamarina are all lovey-dovey at the Mexico City premiere of the telenovela Pasión, which aired on Monday and stars González.
THE SECRET'S OUT
Christina Aguilera managed to hide her future mommy role until her belly (and Paris Hilton at the MTV Awards) confirmed her pregnancy. Here she's clothes-hunting with husband Jordan Bratman in Beverly Hills, CA.
SKIN FANATICS
Don't think the ladies merely have a dizzying infatuation with Valentino Lanús's face. The actor is actually the new face of a Philips razor, and at a Mexico City presentation, the giggly fans are obsessed with his baby-soft skin.
WELCOMING FALL
With cooling temperatures in New York, Emilio and Gloria Estefan take a break from Miami weather with a brisk walk through the Big Apple.
WORTHY RETURN
For Lucía Méndez, returning to Televisa after a 17-year absence is reason enough for a huge event. In Mexico City, the network that turned her into a telenovela diva celebrated her return on the show Muévete last Saturday, just two days before airing the program that stars her, Amor sin maquillaje (Love Without Makeup).
PAYING RESPECT
Julio Camejo and Martha Julia, both costars of Destilando amor (Oozing Love) (Univisión), whose finale aired Sunday in Mexico, eagerly await the homage show for Lucía Méndez.
LIVING IT UP
Jamie Foxx and Will Smith get along super well on the red carpet for the world premiere of Foxx's new film, The Kingdom, in Los Angeles.
A GRACIOUS STAR
As a costar of the same film, a lovely Jennifer Garner takes a moment to sign autographs and pose for pictures with her fans.