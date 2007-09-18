Thalía: Blissful with Baby

Por People Staff Updated Enero 12, 2022

1 de 10

A EUPHORIC STROLL

Credit: The Grosby Group

Brimming with joy and showing off her pregnant belly, Thalía glides through New York's Greenwich Village. She can't hide her excitement, not even under all those layers.

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 10

SUPERSTAR EVENT

Credit: Maria Conchita Alonso

(From left to right) Goldie Hawn, Terrence Howard, Fran Drescher, María Conchita Alonso and Sandra García San Juan kick back with some drinks at a charity event in Majorca, Spain.

3 de 10

PASSIONATE EMBRACE

Credit: Mezcalent.com

Susana González and Eduardo Santamarina are all lovey-dovey at the Mexico City premiere of the telenovela Pasión, which aired on Monday and stars González.

Anuncio

4 de 10

THE SECRET'S OUT

Credit: The Grosby Group

Christina Aguilera managed to hide her future mommy role until her belly (and Paris Hilton at the MTV Awards) confirmed her pregnancy. Here she's clothes-hunting with husband Jordan Bratman in Beverly Hills, CA.

5 de 10

SKIN FANATICS

Credit: Agencia-Mexico.com

Don't think the ladies merely have a dizzying infatuation with Valentino Lanús's face. The actor is actually the new face of a Philips razor, and at a Mexico City presentation, the giggly fans are obsessed with his baby-soft skin.

6 de 10

WELCOMING FALL

Credit: Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

With cooling temperatures in New York, Emilio and Gloria Estefan take a break from Miami weather with a brisk walk through the Big Apple.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 10

WORTHY RETURN

Credit: Agencia-Mexico.com

For Lucía Méndez, returning to Televisa after a 17-year absence is reason enough for a huge event. In Mexico City, the network that turned her into a telenovela diva celebrated her return on the show Muévete last Saturday, just two days before airing the program that stars her, Amor sin maquillaje (Love Without Makeup).

8 de 10

PAYING RESPECT

Credit: Agencia-Mexico.com

Julio Camejo and Martha Julia, both costars of Destilando amor (Oozing Love) (Univisión), whose finale aired Sunday in Mexico, eagerly await the homage show for Lucía Méndez.

9 de 10

LIVING IT UP

Credit: Getty Images

Jamie Foxx and Will Smith get along super well on the red carpet for the world premiere of Foxx's new film, The Kingdom, in Los Angeles.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

10 de 10

A GRACIOUS STAR

Credit: Getty Images

As a costar of the same film, a lovely Jennifer Garner takes a moment to sign autographs and pose for pictures with her fans.

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

By People Staff