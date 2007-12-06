Shaki's Family Fixation
BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Who would've thought that Shakira was such a fan of our feathered flying friends? The Colombian singer goes native-bird shopping with her brother, Tonino Mebarak, while in the Bahamas.
NEED FOR SPEED
What's Paty Monterola doing alone at the racetrack? The actress looks on attentively while at the NASCAR Corona Series in Mexico City.
BELLY OUT
With her very-pregnant tummy in full view, Christina Aguilera goes furniture shopping in Brentwood, Ca.
SMOOTH SAILING
After going through some rough patches this year, looks like the coast is clear for baseball player Álex Rodríguez and his wife, Cynthia, who smile while arriving at the GQ 2007 Men of the Year celebration at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood.
LISTEN TO THE MUSIC
In Mexico City, singer Natalia Lafourcade presents her latest album called Las 4 estaciones del amor, an instrumental collection arranged and composed by her.
REST IN PEACE
A fan of K-Paz de la Sierra shows support for the remaining members of the band with posters and prayers at a ceremony honoring lead singer Sergio Gómez, who was killed over the weekend.
IN HOMAGE
It's been 54 years since legendary Mexican singer Jorge Negrete passed away. And to remember him, actors like Sonia Infante and Érick del Castillo attend a ceremony at the mausoleum where his remains are kept in Mexico City.
VILLAINOUS VIEW
Johnny Depp stays in character while posing for pics at the premiere of his latest flick Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which stars the actor as a sinister barber.
NO MORE SEX
Justin Timberlake poses at a press conference just before closing his hit world tour, Future Sex/Love Show, in Abu Dhabi.