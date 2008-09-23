Salma's Little Starlette
The cameras seem to love Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina Paloma; Plus: Eva Longoria spends the day with Posh Spice at David Beckham's soccer match; and a pregnant Itatí Cantoral has some major cravings.
NOT CAMERA SHY
Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina Paloma looks like she's headed for stardom. Just look at how the little tyke made eyes at the camera!
SOCCER MOM
While David Beckhma slaves away on the soccer field for the Los Angeles Galaxy, his Victoria and actress Eva Longoria Parker don't bother looking towards the field as they chat away. Where's the love?
CRAVINGS OF A PREGNANT WOMAN
Itatí Cantoral has cravings...and not just the pregnant kind. After going on a shopping spree, just south of Mexico City, she decided to indulge in some jewelry. After a hard day of shopping, the actress sat down on a bench and did fulfilled another craving–ice cream!
ALL PLAY AND NO WORK
Halle Berry decides to take the day off and spend time with her baby Nahla Ariela at the park, and take her for a little ride on the swings.
SHE'S GOT BAGGAGE
Can you guess who this is? It's Lucía Méndez! The singer was spotted incognito at the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City after picking up her bags in baggage claim. I guess the stars really are just like us.
LIVIN' LA 'VIDA' EVA
Um, did anyone even know that actress Eva Mendes had a home décor line? We sure didn't, until we found out about the launch of, "Vida," at Macy's Aventura Mall in Florida. It looks like the jack of all trades is expanding her career. Anyone in need of a pillow or a throw?
VOTING BLUE
If there was any doubt in your mind, here's the proof. Actress Sharon Stone is voting for Obama, as many Hollywood stars are, including Barbra Streisand, Will Farrell, Julia Roberts, and Madonna, among others.
'BEST' IN SHOW
Alejandra Barros, Dagoberto Gama, Gabriela Roel, Miguel Isaac and Eduardo Santamarina line up with director Sergio Umansky (center, in red) at the premiere of his film Mejor es que Gabriela no se Muera (It's Probably Best if Gabriela Doesn't Die).
A MORE MATURE AYALA
Actor Alexis Ayala, who has a small role in Umansky's film, also attended the premiere. Did his hair turn gray overnight? We were shocked to see his salt-n-pepper look.
EYE OF THE STORM
Stephanie Salas also starred in the film, portraying a writer for telenovelas. But the press seemed to care less about her role and more about asking her questions about her daughter Michelle Salas, who is allegedly Luis Miguel's daughter.
SUNSHINY DAY
Cameron Diaz couldn't have looked more in love as she walked around SoHo with her beau Paul Sculfor. The actress is currently working on Shrek Goes Forth, reprising the voice of Princess Fiona.
GWYNETH IN SPANISH
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, Claudia Bassols, chef Mario Batali, and author Mark Bittman attended the launch of Spain...On the Road Again in New York City, in which Gwyneth, who speaks Spanish with a near-perfect accent, will appear in a few episodes of the TV series.
HIS SHINING MOMENT
Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron supports her longtime boyfriend Stuart Townsend as they arrive at a special screening of his film Battle in Seattle in Beverly Hills, CA.
#1 FAN
Jessica Simpson rocks the number nine and shows her support for boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys football player, Tony Romo.
BLINDING FASHION
Actor John Malkovich must have gotten dressed in the dark when he wore this. Either that, or he was planning on directing traffic with his jacket, because we can't explain why he would done such a terrible look at the San Sebastian festival in Spain.