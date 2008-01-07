Salma's Holiday Trip
Hayek takes little Valentina Paloma for her first plane ride. Plus: Penélope and Mónica Cruz, Jaime Camil and more!
MOM ABOARD!
At the Los Angeles airport, a post-pregnancy Salma Hayek hops on a plane to Mexico with her brother Sami (left) and little Valentina Paloma (not pictured). The Mexican actress's daughter is getting her first taste of celebrity jet-setting!
A FAMILY AFFAIR
It's a Cruz controversy! Spanish singer Eduardo Cruz's video for the song "Cosas que contar" features his sisters Penélope and Mónica whispering in each others's ears, dancing provocatively and even giving each other a give on the mouth. See the video here!
WAX WANNABE
Mexican singer Yuri poses next to a statue of herself at the Wax Museum in her native Veracruz, Mexico. Pretty accurate, don't you think?
BUMP UNDERCOVER
Pregnancy hasn't stopped Jessica Alba from frequent visits to her Los Angeles gym. And from the looks of her, she's not happy about all the paparazzi attention her growing belly is getting.
FIT MAMA
Mom-to-be Halle Berry heads out of a therapy center in Los Angeles. With her baby due in just a month, the actress opts for a cozy outfit while she's out and about.
MOTORCYCLE DIARIES
Jaime Camil and his mom Cecilia Saldaña De Gama share an affectionate goodbye moment hours before the actor revved up for a motorcycle race in South Africa.
SEÑOR POSH
Sexy soccer star David Beckham arrives in Madrid to cheer on his wife Victoria at a Spice Girls concert.
STARRY EYES
Actress of Mexican descent Eva Longoria looks like a schoolgirl with a crush while watching her husband, San Antonio Spurs player Tony Parker, face off against the L.A. Lakers in the California city.
CRITICAL EYE
A fresh-faced Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the New York Film Critic's Circle Awards in the Big Apple.