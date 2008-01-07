Salma's Holiday Trip

Por People Staff Updated Enero 12, 2022

Hayek takes little Valentina Paloma for her first plane ride. Plus: Penélope and Mónica Cruz, Jaime Camil and more!

Empezar galería

1 de 9

MOM ABOARD!

At the Los Angeles airport, a post-pregnancy Salma Hayek hops on a plane to Mexico with her brother Sami (left) and little Valentina Paloma (not pictured). The Mexican actress's daughter is getting her first taste of celebrity jet-setting!

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 9

A FAMILY AFFAIR

Credit: THE GROSBY GROUP

It's a Cruz controversy! Spanish singer Eduardo Cruz's video for the song "Cosas que contar" features his sisters Penélope and Mónica whispering in each others's ears, dancing provocatively and even giving each other a give on the mouth. See the video here!

3 de 9

WAX WANNABE

Credit: NTX FOTOS

Mexican singer Yuri poses next to a statue of herself at the Wax Museum in her native Veracruz, Mexico. Pretty accurate, don't you think?

Anuncio

4 de 9

BUMP UNDERCOVER

Credit: THE GROSBY GROUP

Pregnancy hasn't stopped Jessica Alba from frequent visits to her Los Angeles gym. And from the looks of her, she's not happy about all the paparazzi attention her growing belly is getting.

5 de 9

FIT MAMA

Credit: THE GROSBY GROUP

Mom-to-be Halle Berry heads out of a therapy center in Los Angeles. With her baby due in just a month, the actress opts for a cozy outfit while she's out and about.

6 de 9

MOTORCYCLE DIARIES

Credit: AGENCIA-MEXICO.COM

Jaime Camil and his mom Cecilia Saldaña De Gama share an affectionate goodbye moment hours before the actor revved up for a motorcycle race in South Africa.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 9

SEÑOR POSH

Credit: THE GROSBY GROUP

Sexy soccer star David Beckham arrives in Madrid to cheer on his wife Victoria at a Spice Girls concert.

8 de 9

STARRY EYES

Credit: ANDREW D. BERNSTEIN/NBAE VIA GETTY IMAGES

Actress of Mexican descent Eva Longoria looks like a schoolgirl with a crush while watching her husband, San Antonio Spurs player Tony Parker, face off against the L.A. Lakers in the California city.

9 de 9

CRITICAL EYE

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

A fresh-faced Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the New York Film Critic's Circle Awards in the Big Apple.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio
Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

By People Staff