Post-Pregnancy Perfection

Por People Staff Updated Enero 12, 2022

Karla Martínez

Credit: UNIVISION (2)

The co-host of Despierta América (Univisión) had healthy cravings during her pregnancy: tangerines and pineapples.

IMAGES: One month before (left), 4 months after (right)

GAINED: 21 lbs.
LOST: 26 lbs.
NOW WEIGHS: 120 lbs.
HOW'D SHE DO IT?: Lifts weights and does aerobics for an hour and a half, three times a week.

Cynthia Klitbo

Credit: AGENCIA-MEXICO.COM; CLASOS/JPISTUDIOS.COM

The Mexican actress stayed very active during her whole pregnancy: She did yoga, mountain-climbed and swam.

IMAGES: Three months before (left), Seven months after (right)

GAINED: 33 lbs.
LOST: 24 lbs.
NOW WEIGHS: 128 lbs.
HOW'D SHE DO IT?: Ate vegetable soups, salad and chicken. "The more times you eat a day, the thinner you get."

Issabela Camil

Credit: AGENCIA-MEXICO.COM (2)

The wife of actor Sergio Mayor lost her appetite for sweets while she was pregnant and did a good amount of exercising.

IMAGES: One month before (left), Eight months after (right)

GAINED: 20 lbs.
LOST: 20 lbs.
NOW WEIGHS: 108 lbs.
HOW'D SHE DO IT?: Lowered her carb intake and breastfed her daughter Camila. "Nature is wise."

Alicia Villarreal

Credit: AGENCIA-MEXICO.COM / cortesía de ALICIA VILLARREAL

Symptoms of miscarriage forced her to rest for five weeks before her son Féliz Gael was born.

IMAGES: Four months before (left), Five months after (right)

GAINED: 33 lbs.
LOST: 24 lbs.
NOW WEIGHS: 110 lbs.
HOW'D SHE DO IT?: Exercised with a trainer and stuck to a diet of veggies, fruit shakes, yogurt, eggs, meat, fish and "even my enchiladas."

Maki Soler

Credit: AGENCIA-MEXICO.COM / MEZCALENT.COM

While pregnant, the Argentine actress and wife of actor Juan Soler was careful about the sun to avoid unwanted spots.

IMAGES: Thirteen days before (left), Six months after (right)

GAINED: 44 lbs.
LOST: 37 lbs.
NOW WEIGHS: 121 lbs.
HOW'D SHE DO IT?: Did the Zone Diet (which measures fat, carbs and protein), plus spinning and pilates, three times a week.

Luz Elena González

Credit: AGENCIA-MEXICO.COM; CLASOS/JPISTUDIOS.COM

The Mexican singer admits that during the first few months of pregnancy she didn't worry about what she ate.

IMAGES: Three months before (left), Two months after (right)

GAINED: 33 lbs.
LOST: 13 lbs.
NOW WEIGHS: 139 lbs.
HOW'D SHE DO IT?: Does 45 minutes on the elliptical and treadmill, plays golf and eats few carbohydrates.

