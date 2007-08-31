Post-Pregnancy Perfection
Karla Martínez
The co-host of Despierta América (Univisión) had healthy cravings during her pregnancy: tangerines and pineapples.
IMAGES: One month before (left), 4 months after (right)
GAINED: 21 lbs.
LOST: 26 lbs.
NOW WEIGHS: 120 lbs.
HOW'D SHE DO IT?: Lifts weights and does aerobics for an hour and a half, three times a week.
Cynthia Klitbo
The Mexican actress stayed very active during her whole pregnancy: She did yoga, mountain-climbed and swam.
IMAGES: Three months before (left), Seven months after (right)
GAINED: 33 lbs.
LOST: 24 lbs.
NOW WEIGHS: 128 lbs.
HOW'D SHE DO IT?: Ate vegetable soups, salad and chicken. "The more times you eat a day, the thinner you get."
Issabela Camil
The wife of actor Sergio Mayor lost her appetite for sweets while she was pregnant and did a good amount of exercising.
IMAGES: One month before (left), Eight months after (right)
GAINED: 20 lbs.
LOST: 20 lbs.
NOW WEIGHS: 108 lbs.
HOW'D SHE DO IT?: Lowered her carb intake and breastfed her daughter Camila. "Nature is wise."
Alicia Villarreal
Symptoms of miscarriage forced her to rest for five weeks before her son Féliz Gael was born.
IMAGES: Four months before (left), Five months after (right)
GAINED: 33 lbs.
LOST: 24 lbs.
NOW WEIGHS: 110 lbs.
HOW'D SHE DO IT?: Exercised with a trainer and stuck to a diet of veggies, fruit shakes, yogurt, eggs, meat, fish and "even my enchiladas."
Maki Soler
While pregnant, the Argentine actress and wife of actor Juan Soler was careful about the sun to avoid unwanted spots.
IMAGES: Thirteen days before (left), Six months after (right)
GAINED: 44 lbs.
LOST: 37 lbs.
NOW WEIGHS: 121 lbs.
HOW'D SHE DO IT?: Did the Zone Diet (which measures fat, carbs and protein), plus spinning and pilates, three times a week.
Luz Elena González
The Mexican singer admits that during the first few months of pregnancy she didn't worry about what she ate.
IMAGES: Three months before (left), Two months after (right)
GAINED: 33 lbs.
LOST: 13 lbs.
NOW WEIGHS: 139 lbs.
HOW'D SHE DO IT?: Does 45 minutes on the elliptical and treadmill, plays golf and eats few carbohydrates.