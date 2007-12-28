IN PHOTOS: The Best of 2007!

The XXX video of Noelia and former boyfriend Yamil caused a stir that still hasn't settled down. And we're not just talking about the shocking images; the controversial sex tape led to a slew of lawsuits and a never-ending legal battle: the Puerto Rican singer and her boyfriend Jorge Reynoso vs. Yolandita Monge and her husband Topy Mamery. Our wish for the New Year: Have a group hug and resolve your differences!