IN PHOTOS: The Best of 2007!
BEST DRESS
Gorgeous designs graced red carpets around the world this year, but no one looked more exquisite than Penélope Cruz did at the Oscars in February.
BEST ALBUM
Without a doubt, this has been the year of Juan Luis Guerra, whose latest project La llave de mi corazón has won him countless awards and honors. The album is consistently ranked high on Billboard's list for Latin tropical music.
BEST SONG
What happens when you combine the sexy voices of music divas Shakira (right) and Beyoncé? You get a sensual hit with a contagious rhythm like "Beautiful Liar."
BEST NEW ARTIST
Kat DeLuna was a singing sensation even before the release of her first album 9 Lives, and its first single "Whine Up" was considered the song of the summer. The young Dominican artist's killer voice and impressive dance moves have earned her well-deserved praise.
BEST TELENOVELA
El Zorro captivated viewers with its intense story about Diego de la Vega (Christian Meier) and Esmeralda Sánchez de Moncada (Marlene Favela). The story, the costumes, the cast...what wasn't to love about this soap?
BREAKTHROUGH STAR
This was a stellar year for actress of Honduran descent América Ferrera, whose role on ABC's Ugly Betty has made her a household name, not to mention win her a bunch of awards.
BEST MOVIE
We're putting our money on animated film Ratatouille as the best flick of the year. Even though its star is a rat, the movie still managed to make audiences identify with its touching story. And let's not forget the superb animation that kept viewers' eyes glued to the screen.
BEST TV SHOW
Emmy-nominated reality show Project Runway (Bravo) was definitely "in" this year. With the help of some brutally honest celebrity judges, host Heidi Klum gives the boot to contestants one by one in this search for the next big U.S. fashion designer.
CUTEST PREGNANT STAR
Style icon Jennifer López has consistently looked fabulous as she and hubby Marc Anthony eagerly await their first visit from the stork.
COUPLE OF THE YEAR
When images of his 2005 wedding with BJ Murphy (right) surfaced in March of this year, Christian Chávez came out to the world and defended his homosexual union. The RBD singer and his partner are very cute together and clearly in a loving relationship.
BEST BODIES
With her sexy curves, flat stomach and overall gorgeous figure, Bárbara Mori has a bod that's to die for. And speaking of sexy, a scantily clad Amaury Nolasco is definitely a sight for sore eyes.
THE BIGGEST SCANDAL
The XXX video of Noelia and former boyfriend Yamil caused a stir that still hasn't settled down. And we're not just talking about the shocking images; the controversial sex tape led to a slew of lawsuits and a never-ending legal battle: the Puerto Rican singer and her boyfriend Jorge Reynoso vs. Yolandita Monge and her husband Topy Mamery. Our wish for the New Year: Have a group hug and resolve your differences!
MOST SHOCKING PHOTO
After a night of heavy partying in Hollywood in May, Lindsay Lohan was photographed while passed out from all the alcohol. It's not every day that we see pics of our beloved starlets literally falling down drunk.