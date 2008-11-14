The Motherload: Pregnant Celebs of 2008
JENNIFER LÓPEZ
The pregnancy of the Puerto Rican actress/singer was a long-kept secret until she couldn't hide her belly anymore. On February 2008, the wife of Marc Anthony became the mother of twins Max and Emme.
JESSICA ALBA
The pregnancy of the actress of Mexican descent took us all by surprise, and a few months later she had a shotgun wedding with the father of her child, Cash Warren, in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills, CA. Her daughter, Honor Marie, was born in June.
ARACELY ARÁMBULA
The Mexican actress and TV host couldn't be more delighted about her second pregnancy. Rumor has it that Luis Miguel's wife will be expecting a girl in the New Year.
SUSANA GONZÁLEZ
In the midst of controversy, the Mexican actress has nevertheless had a happy pregnancy that has left her radiant. The Pasión star will be a mother in December.
CHANTAL ANDERE
The Mexican actress is living the best time of her life, as she awaits the birth of her first daughter, who she's already named Natalia. The Destilando amor villain is already in her fifth month of pregnancy, and plans on wedding the father of her baby, Enrique Rivero Lake.
GERALDINE BAZÁN
In July, the Mexican actress and her boyfriend, actor Gabriel Soto, wrangled in the press to announce that they'll be getting a visit from the stork soon.
JENNIFER GARNER
Although at first she denied rumors of a pregnancy, her belly couldn't lie for her much longer. The Kingdom star is about to have her second child with actor Ben Affleck.
ANGELINA JOLIE
The actress made headlines in February when she announced at the Spirit Awards in Los Angeles that she was going to have Brad Pitt's twins which they named –Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline– in July.
ALICIA MACHADO
Last year, while taping a telenovela in Mexico, the former Miss Universo was invaded by a profound desire to get pregnant. And last July, it looks like she got what she wanted when she gave birth to Dinorah.
GABY SPANIC
The Venezuelan actress had quite a difficult pregnancy while waiting for the stork to pay her a visit. But in June, it was all well worth it when she delivered her first born son, Gabriel de Jesús.
ITATÍ CANTORAL
Even though she thought she'd never be able to give birth again, because she had only one ovary, it looks like that's all she needed to get pregnant with her beau, Carlos Alberto Cruz. The ex of Eduardo Santamarina's –with whom she had twins José Eduardo and Roberto Miguel– was blessed with the little miracle, daughter María Itatí in October.
GABY ESPINO
In the beginning of 2008, the Venezuelan actress had to leave the taping of the soap El juramento in Mexico. She spent her pregger months in Venezuela, where nobody could see her belly grow. Her daughter, Oriana, was born on July 9, in Caracas.
KARLA MARTÍNEZ
The host of Despierta América was radiant throughout her second pregnancy .She gave birth in October to Michaella.
ASHLEE SIMPSON
Last May, the singer announced she was expecting a baby with her then-boyfried, Pete Wentz, who she later married. The parents wait with great anticipation for their first born.
HALLE BERRY
The actress was so happy with her pregnancy, announced last September, that she said, I want to be pregnant forever." The Catwoman got a visit from the stork in March, when her daughter Nahla Ariela was born.
CAMILA ALVES
This June, the Brazilian model made Mathew McConaughey a father for the first time.
NICOLE KIDMAN
The beautiful actress announced that she was pregnant in January 2008, but her baby bump wasn't visible until several months later. The Australia actress brought her first biological daughter into the world, and called her Sunday Rose, on July 7.
GWEN STEFANI
The American signer didn't wait long to have a second kid after her firstborn Kingston. And her wish came true when her second baby Zuma Nesta Rock was born.
JAMIE LYNN SPEARS
In December 2007, Britney Spears' 17-year-old sister got pregnant, which caused a scandal in the entertainment world. But the young Zoey 101 (Nickelodeon) actress looks happier than ever with her baby, Maddie Briann, who was born on July 19, 2008.