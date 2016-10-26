The Many Hairstyles of Adrienne Bailon

Por Thatiana Diaz
Updated Octubre 26, 2016
Lilly Lawrence/Getty Images; Greg Doherty/Getty Images
The same hairstyle can get boring after a while. For inspiration, here are the different ways The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon has styled her tresses.
Slicked Down

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Adrienne Bailon attends the Television Industry Advocacy Awards with a polished look. 

Side Locks

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for People en Español

Bailon swept her hair to the side for the 5th Annual Festival People en Español.

Romantic

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Adrienne glows in a romantic updo for the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards Fox After Party.

Edgy

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The Real co-host attends Hollywood party with a slicked back waves. 

Messy Bun

Lilly Lawrence/Getty Images

#BunGoals from Bailon while attending The 2016 Maxim Party 

Texturized

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Adrienne attends the premiere of Barbershop: The Next Cut with relaxed beach waves. 

Ponytail

JB Lacroix/WireImage

The former Cheetah Girl slays in a ponytail at the House of CB Flagship store launch.

Curls Out

David Livingston/Getty Images

The bride-to-be does half up curls while on set for Hollywood Today Live.

Long Waves

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Adrienne arrived for the Metropolitan Fashion Week 2016 with long, wavy hair. 

Straight

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Adrienne keeps it sleek and straight for her Wedding Shower.

