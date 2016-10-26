The Many Hairstyles of Adrienne Bailon
Slicked Down
Adrienne Bailon attends the Television Industry Advocacy Awards with a polished look.
Side Locks
Bailon swept her hair to the side for the 5th Annual Festival People en Español.
Romantic
Adrienne glows in a romantic updo for the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards Fox After Party.
Edgy
The Real co-host attends Hollywood party with a slicked back waves.
Messy Bun
#BunGoals from Bailon while attending The 2016 Maxim Party
Texturized
Adrienne attends the premiere of Barbershop: The Next Cut with relaxed beach waves.
Ponytail
The former Cheetah Girl slays in a ponytail at the House of CB Flagship store launch.
Curls Out
The bride-to-be does half up curls while on set for Hollywood Today Live.
Long Waves
Adrienne arrived for the Metropolitan Fashion Week 2016 with long, wavy hair.
Straight
Adrienne keeps it sleek and straight for her Wedding Shower.