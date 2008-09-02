Let's Get Physical
BODY IS A WONDERLAND
Actress and producer Salma Hayek showed the world she's got a slammin' body, post-pregnancy, when she wore this form-fitting sexy white dress to go on a shopping spree at Elyse Walker in Los Angeles, CA.
TIED DOWN
Details, details. An ostrich-inspired Paulina Rubio likes her man, Nicolás Vallejo-Nájera, to look spiffy, so she gingerly helped him adjust his tie at Cristina Hidalgo's wedding just before they made their way into the crowd. Now, if only she would've done something to fix that ruffled feather piece on her head–like burn it!
GRAND ENTRANCE
The wedding, which took place in Madrid, Spain, was also attended by Spanish star Paz Vega and her husband Orson Salazar, who are friends of the bride, Cristina Hidalgo, the daughter of the president of Globalia.
THE ADVENTURE BEGINS
Actress Sabine Mousie made her stellar debut in the musical Aventurera (Adventurer) in Mexico City, replacing Edith Gonzalez in the starring role. Next stop: A remake of Barbarella?
MACHO MACHO MEN!
Escandalo TV Co-host Felipe Viel showed off his great legs and flaming boa to singers Ángel & Kriz at the the Reventon celebration over Labor Day weekend.
'BURNING' LOVE
Actors Joaquim de Almeida, Charlize Theron, director Guillermo Arriaga, and actor José Maria Yazpik attend the Burning Plain premiere during the 65th Venice Film Festival.
BANDING TOGETHER
They couldn't be more artistically different from each other, but musicians Calle 13 and Café Tacva found common ground when they recently shot a music video together for their song "No hay nadie como tú."
MOMMY'S LITTLE GIRL
It looks like motherhood is suiting Halle Berry. The actress propped up her gorgeous baby girl for all to see? Who do you think she looks more like, her supermodel dad, or her beautiful mom?
GONE PICKIN'
Critically-acclaimed Oscar winner Mel Gibson shows us he's not only a great actor, but that he's also got a talent for picking his nose. Tissues, Mel, tissues. The Australian actor also showed off various states of fake bloodiness while shooting his new thriller Edge of Darkness.
FIRST LOOK
We spotted Colombian actress Paola Mendoza (Sangre de mi Sangre) on location in Brooklyn, NY shooting her upcoming film Entre Nos which she's co-directing with Gloria La Morte. The talented Mendoza also stars with newcomers Laura Montana and Sebastian Villada in this story about a Colombian mother who follows her husband to New York, and, after being abandoned by him, is left to fend for herself and her two kids.
MARCH ON
Actor Plutarco Haza, carrying a little boy on his shoulders, attended the "Ya Basta con la delincuencia!" march to end street and gang violence in Mexico.
GIVE PEACE A CHANCE
Adal Ramones, his wife, and Paty Manterola also joined the march, wearing white clothing to champion their message of peace.
WHITE HEAT
Maribel Guardia and her boyfriend didn't miss out on the march either, which started at the Angel of Independence monument, and ended in the D.F. Zocalo, in Mexico City.
LIVED TO TELL
Actress Laura Zapata, who knows about the struggles against violence in Mexico City firsthand, when she was kidnapped and held for ransom several years ago, also showed up at the march, all in white.