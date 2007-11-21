JLo's Expanding Wardrobe
CRAFTY CREATION
In August, the singer-turned-designer hit a New York catwalk to present her clothing line Just Sweet in this green dress, perfect for hiding a baby bump.
GLOWING IN GOLD
The New York native donned this conveniently baggy outfit when she visited a school in the Bronx in late September with hubby Marc Anthony.
SHADING THE BULGE
On Oct. 9, the singer shielded her mom-to-be body in a loose-fitting black number on Good Morning America. Host Diane Sawyer subtly tried to get her to fess up, but López remained mum.
CAPTAIN JLO
That same day, the artist sported this super-wide black coat while arriving to the set of The Late Show with David Letterman in New York City.
WE KNEW IT!
This image clinched it for everyone. When her Roberto Cavalli costume flew up during a concert and revealed her growing tummy, it was clear to see that JLo was on the baby train.
CHIC PARENTS-TO-BE
Watching the Latina star – who shielded her bump in this gorgeous yellow gown – and her loving husband perform together in Toronto was enough to make any woman swoon.
PONCHO PROTECTION
JLo hid her belly again after leaving a video shoot in Los Angeles, but the super flowy top was just more proof that a stork was on the way.
HOT MAMA
Work it! Even when she's pregnant she's still a fashion icon. All eyes were on the singer's gold-fringed black dress when she performed in Los Angeles in late October.
BUBBLING WITH STYLE
The expecting mom rocked a flirty burgundy dress when she and the father-to-be hit a Miami night club.
DRUM ROLL, PLEASE!
On Nov. 7, JLo, draped in this luxurious turquoise gown, finally said the words everyone was waiting for: "Marc and I are expecting." Here's to keeping pregnancy looking fab!