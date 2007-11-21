JLo's Expanding Wardrobe

Maternity wear never looked so sexy. Check out at how the mommy-to-be dresses up her growing baby bump
CRAFTY CREATION

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

In August, the singer-turned-designer hit a New York catwalk to present her clothing line Just Sweet in this green dress, perfect for hiding a baby bump.

GLOWING IN GOLD

Credit: DONNA WARD/GETTY IMAGES

The New York native donned this conveniently baggy outfit when she visited a school in the Bronx in late September with hubby Marc Anthony.

SHADING THE BULGE

On Oct. 9, the singer shielded her mom-to-be body in a loose-fitting black number on Good Morning America. Host Diane Sawyer subtly tried to get her to fess up, but López remained mum.

CAPTAIN JLO

Credit: RAY TAMARRA/GETTY IMAGES

That same day, the artist sported this super-wide black coat while arriving to the set of The Late Show with David Letterman in New York City.

WE KNEW IT!

Credit: MOHEGAN SUN

This image clinched it for everyone. When her Roberto Cavalli costume flew up during a concert and revealed her growing tummy, it was clear to see that JLo was on the baby train.

CHIC PARENTS-TO-BE

Credit: DONALD KRAVITZ/GETTY IMAGES

Watching the Latina star – who shielded her bump in this gorgeous yellow gown – and her loving husband perform together in Toronto was enough to make any woman swoon.

PONCHO PROTECTION

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

JLo hid her belly again after leaving a video shoot in Los Angeles, but the super flowy top was just more proof that a stork was on the way.

HOT MAMA

Credit: KEVIN MAZUR/WIREIMAGE

Work it! Even when she's pregnant she's still a fashion icon. All eyes were on the singer's gold-fringed black dress when she performed in Los Angeles in late October.

BUBBLING WITH STYLE

Credit: JOHN PARRA/WIREIMAGE

The expecting mom rocked a flirty burgundy dress when she and the father-to-be hit a Miami night club.

DRUM ROLL, PLEASE!

Credit: KEVIN MAZUR/WIREIMAGE

On Nov. 7, JLo, draped in this luxurious turquoise gown, finally said the words everyone was waiting for: "Marc and I are expecting." Here's to keeping pregnancy looking fab!

