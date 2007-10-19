JLo: From Fly Girl to Glam Girl
The Bronx Diva's road to super-stardom has been an adventure of movies, music and romance. Check out the JLo evolution.
BIDI BIDI BOM BOM
JLo first hit the small screen as one of the fly girls, the hard-hitting dancers on the sitcom In Living Color. But it was her big screen performance in the movie Selena (1997) that catapulted the Puerto Rican singer into Hollywood stardom.
FIRST LOVE
In February 1997, the actress tied the knot with Ojani Noa. The marriage only lasted 13 months, but the two stayed friends. She later sued him for threatening to publish a book about their personal life.
HIP-HOPPIN' IT
In June 1999, the Bronx Diva launched her successful first album, On the 6. But it was her romance with rapper and music producer P. Diddy that shoved her into the entertainment-news spotlight.
I DO...AGAIN
López and P. Diddy called it quits on Valentine's Day 2001. Six months later, the songstress married one of her dancers, Chris Judd. She later filed for a divorce in 2002.
FASHION ICON
Her arrival at the 2000 Grammy Awards while donning a plunging green Versace dress was an unforgettable moment in fashion history. Since then, she's been rocking best-dressed lists as a Hollywood glamour icon. She even launched her own clothing line called JLo in 2001.
BENNIFER
"Jenny from the Block" met Ben Affleck while shooting Gigli at the end of 2001. Although the movie didn't do so hot, things between them heated up, and by the end of 2002 they were engaged. After calling off a few weddings, the pair eventually separated in 2004.
LATIN LOVERS
In July 2004, López married Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony, the ex of former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres. The two have been inseparable ever since.
BRINGING THE BUCKS
JLo's estimated $225 million worth stems from movies, TV, albums, her own fragrances and fashion designs. At age 38, she's one of the most influential Latin women in the United States. She presented her second clothing line, Justsweet, in September.
SIDE BY SIDE
In August, the actress and her husband premiered their first film together, El cantante. And in September the pair kicked off their tour through the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
IS SHE, OR ISN'T SHE?
JLo's supposed pregnancy has been all the buzz these days. She continues to deny the rumors, but her consistently baggy clothes and revealing pics tell a different story. Could a baby be the next stop on the JLo train?