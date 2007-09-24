Go Get 'Em, Granny!
ANYTHING FOR THE JOB
Ready for action, Penélope Cruz walks the streets of Segovia, Spain, in rollers, preparing herself to be photographed by the legendary Annie Leibovitz. Director Pedro Almodóvar (left) and actress Bibi Andersen (right) were also chosen by Vogue to part of the cover spread.
WHAT PREGNANCY?
Now there's no doubt about it: Check out the tiny waistline of Paulina Rubio and you'll see that the pregnancy rumors were just that. Here, Pau's out with husband Nicolás Vallejo-Nájera outside a Mexico City restaurant.
OUT AND ABOUT
Juan Gabriel lunches and goes shopping in very sporty outfit, here accompanied by an unidentified friend on the streets of Los Angeles.
SUPERSTAR
Fans flock to Jennifer López and her husband Marc Anthony at the BBC radio station in London, where she's promoting both her Spanish album and her upcoming English-language disc.
ZESTY MOM
A free-spirited Nicole Richie isn't embarrassed by her pregnant belly as she enjoys Hawaiian waters in her bikini.
PURSE PRIDE
With elegance and style, Patricia Manterola attends the launch of Ellen West's Clóe bag, in Mexico City.
NOT A BAD NIGHT
In Mexico City, Verónica Castro shows enthusiasm during the premiere presentation of Mentiras y verdades (Lies and truths), the show she'll be hosting that will celebrate 50 years of Mexican telenovelas.
STARTING THE GAME RIGHT
Gloria Estefan belts out the national anthem to kickoff the Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys football game, at Soldier Field stadium, in Chicago.
BUDDIES
(From left to right) Kyra Sedgwick, Dwayne Johnson "The Rock" and Roselyn Sánchez hang out during the premiere of their most recent flick, The Game Plan, in Hollywood, CA.
THE SCANDAL CONTINUES
Anel will appear on El show de Cristina (Univisión) next Monday to dish about the situation with José José. Her children, Marisol (left) and José Joel (center), will also appear on the Miami-filmed program.
SPIDER DADDY
Daddy Yankee doesn't hesitate to jump in a harness backstage before every show so that he can climb up 100 feet and into a helicopter, here in Houston at his most recent concert. Anything for an exciting show!