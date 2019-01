Eva without makeup

Spanish actress Penélope Cruz inaugurated the event A Diamond is Forever Unbreakable Kiss Mistletoe at the Madison Plaza Park in New York. Any couple can kiss under the mistletoe while being photographed by 60 cameras located at different angles. The best part is that, besides the souvenir that they can download on the Internet, a donation of $5 is granted on behalf of each couple to the Elton John Foundation to fight AIDS.