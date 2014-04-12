Dos mujeres, un vestido Emma Stone vs. Jennifer López… Jessica Biel vs. Beyoncé. Entre éstas y otras parejas de famosas, escoge a quien luce mejor Emma Stone vs. Jennifer López… Jessica Biel vs. Beyoncé. Entre éstas y otras parejas de famosas, escoge a quien luce mejor More Yoselín Acevedo Editora de Moda y Belleza EMMA VS. J.LO WireImage;FilmMagic AMY VS. AMANDA Getty Images (2) JESSICA VS. BEYONCÉ WireImage; FilmMagic ANNETTE VS. IVANKA Getty Images (2) TARAJI VS. MIRANDA FilmMagic (2) ASHLEY VS. KIM Getty Images; WireImage NATALIA VS. KRISTEN Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic; Getty Images ELENA VS. LEELEE Getty Images (2) REBECCA VS. EMMA Getty Images (2) BLAKE VS. ZHANG FilmMagic; Getty Images for Gucci KYLIE VS. EMMY Getty Images (2) EMMY VS. ANN NBC vía Getty Images; Film Magic KAROLINA VS. ANNASOPHIA WireImage; Getty Images TULISA VS. NICKY FilmMagic (2) KATY VS. KIM WireImage; NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images MANUELA VS. OLIVIA WireImage (2) CARMEN VS. EMMY WireImage (2) SHALOM VS. BROOKLYN Getty Images; WireImage LALA VS. FERGIE Getty Images; WireImage J.LO VS. BROOKLYN Getty Images (2) 1 of 21 Advertisement 1 of 20 WireImage;FilmMagic EMMA VS. J.LO Hace unos días, durante una rueda de prensa en Hollywood, Jennifer López (der.) acaparó las miradas de todos con este interesante vestido con aplique de serpiente en cristales de Swarovski. Pero, la diva no fue la primera en lucir este diseño de la colección de Primavera 2012 de Lanvin. La actriz Emma Stone ya se lo había puesto en enero para una fiesta previa a los Golden Globes. Advertisement 2 of 20 Getty Images (2) AMY VS. AMANDA La actriz Amy Adams se puso este vestido súper chic de Roland Mouret para la premier en Los Ángeles de su filmeThe Muppets, en enero, y lo combinó con stilettos Jimmy Choo en nude. La reconocida fotógrafa Amanda de Cadenet eligió el mismo número para ir a un evento que la revista InStyle ofreció en su honor el mes pasado, pero lo acompañó con zapatillas negras con lazos de Christian Louboutin. 3 of 20 WireImage; FilmMagic JESSICA VS. BEYONCÉ Para visitar el Late Show With David Letterman (CBS), en diciembre, Jessica Biel portó un vestido Victoria Beckham en blanco con zapatos estampados y argollas. Por su parte, Beyoncé, quien lució el mismo diseño recientemente pero en azul marino, lo adornó con collares y unas llamativas zapatillas de Nicholas Kirkwood. Advertisement 4 of 20 Getty Images (2) ANNETTE VS. IVANKA Para la entrega del Oscar del 2011 la actriz Annette Bening le puso un toque de color a su vestido en lentejuelas plateadas con unos aretes de esmeraldas. Para la reciente Cena Anual de Corresponsales de la Casa Blanca, Ivanka Trump llevó el mismo vestido, que forma parte de la colección de Otoño 2011 de Naeem Khan, con joyas de diamantes. Advertisement 5 of 20 FilmMagic (2) TARAJI VS. MIRANDA La actriz Taraji P. Henson brilló tanto como la estatuilla que obtuvo en los Image Awards de la NAACP, en febrero, en un vestido plateado de Randi Rahm. A principios de abril, la cantante Miranda Lambert apostó por la versión en dorado del mismo diseño para ir a los Academy of Country Music Awards. Advertisement 6 of 20 Getty Images; WireImage ASHLEY VS. KIM Hace unos días, Kim Kardashian (der.) deslumbró a su llegada a una fiesta en Nueva York con un vestido peplum en negro de la colección Resort 2012 de Givenchy. Pero, Ashley Greene ya se le había adelantado por varios meses, ya que lució el mismo diseño, pero en azul marino, durante la premier en Francia de su película The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn. Sin embargo, la actriz le agregó un collar de la colección Primavera 2012 de la misma casa. Advertisement 7 of 20 Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic; Getty Images NATALIA VS. KRISTEN Para ir a la fiesta que ofreció la revista TIME en Nueva York con motivo de su edición de los 100 más influyentes, la actriz Kristen Wiig (der.) escogió el mismo jumpsuit Stella McCartney que la modelo rusa Natalia Vodianova lució el pasado mes de octubre para asistir al desfile de la diseñadora británica en el marco de la Semana de la Moda de París, pero en blanco. Advertisement 8 of 20 Getty Images (2) ELENA VS. LEELEE LeeLee Sobieski (der.) lució de lo más elegante durante una cena en Nueva York en el marco del Festival de Cine de Tribeca. El vestido que llevó la actriz es de la colección de Primavera 2012 de Chanel y es el mismo que se puso la española Elena Anaya en noviembre para asistir al Tributo a Pedro Almodovar en el Museo de Arte Moderno de Nueva York. Advertisement 9 of 20 Getty Images (2) REBECCA VS. EMMA Rebecca Hall se puso este jumpsuit de Yves Saint Laurent para los British Independent Film Awards, en Londres, el pasado mes de diciembre, y lo acompañó con un blazer negro y accesorios del mismo color. Emma Roberts apostó por el mismo enterizo hace unas semanas para ir a un estreno en Nueva York; pero, a diferencia de la actriz inglesa, optó por mostrar sus hombros. Advertisement 10 of 20 FilmMagic; Getty Images for Gucci BLAKE VS. ZHANG Las actrices Blake Lively y Zhang Xinyi escogieron el mismo modelo Gucci en cuero color naranja. La estrella de Gossip Girl (CW) lo modeló en la alfombra de los Teen Choice Awards, el pasado mes de agosto, con zapatos Louboutin. Por su parte, la actriz china lo acompañó con zapatos color crema y una cartera de mano en dorado, esto para asistir a un evento de Gucci que se celebró recientemente en Shanghai. ¡Para más tips y noticias de moda y belleza, sígueme en Twitter, @YosAcevedo! Advertisement 11 of 20 Getty Images (2) KYLIE VS. EMMY Kylie Minogue y Emmy Rossum optaron por el mismo vestido satinado de la casa Yves Saint Laurent. Pero fue la cantante australiana quien se lo puso primero. Lo portó en los Brit Awards en febrero, mientras que la actriz lo usó para ir a una gala en Nueva York a finales de marzo. Advertisement 12 of 20 NBC vía Getty Images; Film Magic EMMY VS. ANN Para asistir a un evento en Los Ángeles recientemente, la presentadora de Today (NBC) Ann Curry (der.) se puso el mismo vestido Michael Kors que la actriz Emmy Rossum se había puesto en enero para visitar el programa Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. Advertisement 13 of 20 WireImage; Getty Images KAROLINA VS. ANNASOPHIA Este vestido de la colección Otoño 2012 de Salvatore Ferragamo lo lució la supermodelo Karolina Kurkova en diciembre durante un evento de dicha marca en Ciudad de México. Éste fue también el elegido por la actriz AnnaSophia Robb hace unas semanas para ir al lanzamiento de la fragancia Signorina de Ferragamo. Advertisement 14 of 20 FilmMagic (2) TULISA VS. NICKY Tulisa Contostavlos y Nicky Hilton escogieron el mismo vestido de Topshop. Pero, la cantante inglesa y jueza de la competencia de canto The X Factor se lo puso con botines, mientras que la socialité estadounidense lo lució con zapatillas de tacón en negro. Advertisement 15 of 20 WireImage; NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images KATY VS. KIM Para asistir a un evento en febrero, Katy Perry combinó su color de pelo con este vestido azul de la colección de Otoño 2012 de Roland Mouret. Hace unos días, Kim Kardashian mostró sus famosas curvas con el mismo modelito durante una visita al Today Show (NBC). Advertisement 16 of 20 WireImage (2) MANUELA VS. OLIVIA La actriz y presentadora española Manuela Velasco modeló este Carolina Herrera en la alfombra roja de los Premios Goya, en Febrero. La actriz estadounidense Olivia Wilde escogió el mismo diseño para asistir a los Jameson Empire Awards, que se celebraron en Londres a finales de marzo. Advertisement 17 of 20 WireImage (2) CARMEN VS. EMMY Para ir a una premier en Los Ángeles en enero, Carmen Electra acompañó su vestidito peplum de Ted Baker con unos zapatos y cartera color crema y joyas doradas. En marzo, Emmy Rossum optó por un atuendo monocromático para ir a una gala en Santa Mónica. Advertisement 18 of 20 Getty Images; WireImage SHALOM VS. BROOKLYN La actriz Brooklyn Decker (der.) se puso este vestido para la premier en Japón de su nuevo filme, Battleship. La modelo canadiense Shalom Harlow fue quien modeló este vestido en el catálogo de la colección Evening 2012 de Stella McCartney y luego se lo puso también para ir a una presentación especial en Londres de la colección de Otoño/Invierno 2012 de dicha diseñadora inglesa. Advertisement 19 of 20 Getty Images; WireImage LALA VS. FERGIE LaLa Vázquez lució esta ajustado modelito de Givenchy en marzo durante una visita al programa Good Day New York (FOX). LaLa Vázquez lució esta ajustado modelito de Givenchy en marzo durante una visita al programa Good Day New York (FOX). Unos días después, Fergie celebró su cumpleaños número 37 en Las Vegas ataviada en el mismo diseño. Advertisement 20 of 20 Getty Images (2) J.LO VS. BROOKLYN Hace unos días, durante una transmisión de American Idol (FOX), Jennifer López destacó sus curvas y pierna con este vestido en rosa neón de Michael Kors, mismo que se puso Brooklyn Decker para ir a la gala del MET el año pasado.

