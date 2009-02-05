From Disney to Diva
Demi Lovato
A FULL-FLEDGED DIVAAt the age of 16, Demi Lovato has already become a total diva. The young Disney star arrived her hotel in New York with a million-dollar look.
ON HER OWN
Though RBD disintegrated, Dulce María is not abandoning her singing career. Now the redhead is going solo and her new album is come out in the summer. She interpreted the theme song of the telenovela in which she stars, Verano de amor (Summer of love) (Televisa), which will debuts in Mexico on February 9.
ACTIVE PREGNANCY
Geraldine Bazán is only days away form becoming a mom. And, though her belly keeps growing by the day, the Mexican actress remains active. She walked her dog on the beach in Miami Beach, FL, wearing shorts and a shirt that showed off her beautiful belly. Where did she leave Gabriel Soto? Because he is really into tanning...
THE GIRLS FROM IPANEMA
Tom Cruise is still in Brazil promoting his film Valkyrie. And while the American actor works, his wife, Katie Holmes, and their daughter Suri enjoy their stay in the beautiful South American country. The actress took the little princess for a walk on the beach in Copacabana. This time sans security entourage.
WITHCRAFT?
Anel appeared on El Show de Cristina to respond to allegations by her ex, José José, who, in his memoir, Ésta es mi vida (This is my life), accuses her of performing witchcraft on him. The interview will air on Monday, February 9, at 10 PM (EST) on Univisión.
HE STILL GOT IT!
At the age of 65, Raphael hasn't changed. The Spanish singer was a special guest on the Spanish TV show Mira quien baila (Look who is dancing) (RTVE) and as usual the audience reveled in his signature singing style.
COOL DADDY
There's no doubt that Hugh Jackman is one of the most desired daddies in Hollywood. And being the good dad that he is, the Australian actor took his son Oscar and a friend to a park in New York, where they played soccer, ran around and rode their scooters. After so much fun they ended up pooped.
GOSSIP BOY
It seems that Dustin Hoffman enjoys gossip. The American actor stopped at a newsstand in Los Angeles, where he spent time flashing through a tabloid publication. What did he read that made him react this way?
TO THE PARK WITH MOMMY
Milla Jovovich took her daughter Ever to a playground in Beverly Hills. But apparently the baby didn't enjoy the swing that much. Milla Jovovich took her daughter, Ever, to a Beverly Hills park in California. But apparently the little one didn't enjoy the swing that much.
TANNED AND HAPPY
Paris Hilton tanned at the Portofino Tanning Salon in Beverly Hills. The socialite was pleased with her bronze skin color.
SHOPPING IN PARIS
While in Paris promoting his film The Wrestler, Mickey Rourke took time to do some shopping at the Jean-Paul Gaultier boutique. We hope the actor buys enough clothes to renew his wardrobe and change his look...
SPEAKING OF...
Take a look at Benicio del Toro's attire at a press conference in Madrid for his movie Che. Doesn't he have a mirror?
DRESSED FOR THE OCCASION
One who did dress very elegantly –with a Burberry scarf and all– was Andy García to attend the premiere of his new film, The Pink Panther 2, in New York.
ROYAL CULTURE
The Prince and Princess of Spain, Felipe and Letizia, attended the opening of the International Tourism Fair in Madrid, where, hat in hand, they took in the cultural feast.
CRAZY IN LOVE
Cecilia Suárez began to tape the series Locas de amor (Crazy in love) in Mexico City. This Carmen Armendariz production is based on an Argentinean story with the same title.