Congrats, Thalía!
ALL SET
"This year I'm going to be a mom. I'm ready. I feel like it's the ideal moment as a woman, and for my career. I want [to be a mom], and I will be. There's no better time," the Mexican singer said in the May edition of PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL, when she was still mum on her pregnancy.
BULGING BELLY
In June, the five-months-pregnant artist finally announced on her website that a baby was on the way. She showed off her bump at an auction event in New York on July 17.
ALL-STAR PARENTS
The mommy-to-be was glowing at a Billy Joel concert in East Hampton, NY, with music exec hubby Tommy Mottola at her side.
SHOWERED WITH GIFTS
The actress had not one, but three baby showers! Two were celebrated online with fans, and one bash, pictured here, was at Philippe restaurant in New York with family and friends.
MODERN MOMMY
Instead of taking time off during the last weeks of her pregnancy, the singer launched her book Thalía: ¡Belleza! with an autograph signing in New York.
ALMOST THERE!
The bundled-up artist took a stroll through Greenwich Village, in New York, where it looked like she couldn't hold in her smiles. Little Sabrina Sakaë was coming soon, and the new mommy was brimming with happiness!